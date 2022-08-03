ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Human remains found in wrecked car believed to be of missing nurse who was last seen on her way to Alabama

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Human remains that were found in a wrecked car in Georgia are believed to be those of a nurse from South Carolina who was on her way to Birmingham last month but never made it, according to a police report.

Shauna Brown, a nurse who worked at Prisma Baptist Health in Columbia, South Carolina, was last seen July 10 after she had left home to go to Samford University to do clinical work.

On July 20, Georgia State Troopers found a black Toyota Corolla registered to Brown in the woods near Exit 154 of I-20 in Warren County, Georgia. According to a report from the Columbia Police Department , the body of a woman wearing medical scrubs was found inside the car.

“While we have not positively identified the person inside, we do believe that it is the body of Shauna Brown,” Deputy Chief Melron Kelly said in a press conference posted on Twitter July 21 . “We’re working with the family to positively identify her. It’s not an outcome we wanted, but we’re working with the family very closely to bring them some closure.”

Kelly said no foul play is suspected and that it appears that the wreck was the result of a single-vehicle collision where the car went off the road and went down into an embankment. Kelly said the car could not be seen from the road.

A press release from the CPD stated that officers believe the crash may have happened July 10, the day Brown left home.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an autopsy and DNA test to confirm if the remains are Brown’s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 58

Guest
3d ago

This made me cry, hit very close to home! It's sad how we take life for granted forget how blessed we are. This could have been me!! I myself wrecked April 29th 2012 around midnight I don't remember my wreck I was ejected after going off the interstate and landing on the Side Access Road I was found about 18 hours after and flown to UAB where I was in a coma and woke up a month later. I am doing good now I suffered no brain trauma but had to learn to walk again. So to the Brown family my heart goes out to you, my prayers are with you as well as my thoughts! It is never easy to get through something like this and it's never easy to try and understand why some of us make it and some of us don't. May you find peace and strength in the days to follow and may God hold you tight and ease your pain

Reply(4)
32
Colette Hardaman
3d ago

🙏✝️🙏☮ May the family have some peace for this sad loss. Iremember the missing person report too. Smart lady working on medical career too.

Reply
8
Chris Sanders Hurley
3d ago

prayers this beautiful person never suffered and that her family will finally have closure and the peace to put their beautiful family member to rest. May God hold you all tightly in unity.

Reply
7
 

