Annual Walmart and Sam’s Club campaign raises more than $1 Million for Arkansas Children’s

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 3, Arkansas Children’s announced that the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising campaign with Walmart and Sam’s Club raised more than $1 million.

According to a press release, the campaign ran from June 13 to July 10 and benefits Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Children’s Northwest, the state’s local Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals. Since 1987, the Walmart and Sam’s Club campaign has raised more than $1 billion for the 180 CMN Hospitals across the United States and Canada to provide lifesaving equipment and research, sustain top therapy programs and provide charitable care.

“Our partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club is essential to the work we do at Arkansas Children’s,” said Enid Olvey, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “The commitment that each of these stores, clubs and their associates have to the children of Arkansas is truly inspiring. We are thankful for them and their generous, continued support as we push our mission forward to make children better today and healthier tomorrow.”

In total, this annual campaign has raised over $43 million for Arkansas Children’s. The Walmart and Sam’s Club campaign encouraged customers and members to donate at the register, through Walmart.com and the Walmart app. For those still interested in donating, visit helpkidslivebetter.org to make an online donation.

