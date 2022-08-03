RUSD serves up 500,000 meals during summer service

Read on iecn.com
Corona, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorCorona, CA
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin Realtor
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
University of La Verne Joins Grow With Google's HSI Career Readiness ProgramUniversity of La VerneLos Angeles County, CA
Back-to-school fair in Riverside provides students in need with plenty of resources for school
The event was held on the grounds of Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, which turned its parking lot into a one-stop-shop for students and their families.
Fontana Herald News
Cardenas Markets will give students free backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 6
Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, will help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks filled with school supplies. On Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations...
Volunteers say OC Animal Care adoption-by-appointment policy increases euthanasia of shelter dogs
An online petition calling for Orange County Animal Care to resume public visits without appointments is gaining momentum.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont concerned about warehouses, county response
Beaumont Deputy City Manager Christina Taylor told city council during its Aug. 2 meeting that there are applications in the pipeline of investors hoping to add 30 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space within the city’s manufacturing zone, south of State Route 60, as well as in the surrounding “sphere of influence.”
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino park to get overhaul
San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
sbcity.org
Pepper Avenue Improvement Project
The San Bernardino City Council, in partnership with the City of Rialto, has approved a contract for street improvements on Pepper Avenue between Mill Street and Base Line Street. The contract, awarded on August 3rd to Hillcrest Construction, Inc. of Corona, CA in the amount of $5,553,697, will encompass a two-mile section of roadway that spans both cities and two San Bernardino City Council wards (3 and 6).
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside apartment complex sold before it’s completed
A 482-unit apartment complex in Riverside has been sold. The project, which sits on 18 acres at 3461 La Cadena Drive, is part of The Exchange, a 35-acre mixed-use development being developed by AFG Development LLC, according to a statement. JPI Development Group Inc. in Murrieta purchased the project from...
theavtimes.com
DPSS launches campaign to encourage residents to apply for benefits
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS) has launched its August “Essential Services Month” campaign to inform all county residents about its benefit programs and encourage anyone in need to apply. “We offer several ways to apply for benefits. You can go online to the...
Riverside City Council bans homeless encampments in fire-prone areas
Following the lead of the City of Los Angeles, the city council of Riverside is banning homeless encampments in certain areas, including the Santa Ana Riverbed. There have been more than 60 fires in the Santa Ana Riverbed area in 2022, according to officials. Neighbors in the area are on board with the ban, saying they are afraid of losing their homes in a fire. "The ground is all scorched in this area," said Don Morris, who lives in Riverside. He added that three of the fires have burned dangerously close to his home just in the last six weeks. "It's been just an...
thedesertreview.com
Riverside County hires firm for North Shore revitalization project
RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
z1077fm.com
MONKEYPOX RESOURCES FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY
On Tuesday (August 2), Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California over the spread of monkeypox. Los Angeles County quickly followed suit, declaring their own state of emergency. Though cases of the disease have been confirmed in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties, neither government body has yet to declare an emergency. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 1000 cases of monkeypox in California.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California or you travel to California often and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a tasty pizza, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you are a pizza lover. All of these places use high-quality ingredients, have amazing service, an even better atmosphere, and affordable prices for the delicious food they are serving. Do you need any more reasons to pay them a visit if you haven't already? Probably not, so here is the list of three amazing pizza spots in California that you should definitely visit if you love eating good food in a nice company.
redlandscommunitynews.com
As restaurants go, California Fish Grill stands out
For those of you who follow me with any degree of frequency, you know that I’m not a big fan of large chain restaurants in general. Some have the lowest common denominator quality, substandard service and little pride in their product. And then there’s California Fish Grill where their...
‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
onscene.tv
40 Adults, 30 Children Displaced by Third-Alarm Fire | Moreno Valley
08.03.2022 | 6:54 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to multiple calls of an apartment complex on fire. When they arrived there were large flames and smoke coming through the roof of a 2 story apartment complex. A 2nd alarm was quickly called. There were...
theeagle1069.com
Time To Clear The Shelters; Plenty Of Pets Up For Adoption
Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions, as part of the nationwide Clear The Shelters campaign. Currently, the county animal campus in Thousand Palms has 140 dogs and 115 cats up for adoption. The shelter in Jurupa Valley has to find homes for 479...
NBC Los Angeles
Dream Job? Children's Hospital LA is Looking for a Full Time Baby Cuddler
The Children's Hospital of LA announced that they are looking for a full-time baby cuddler, according to a press release. The new position will be a part of its baby cuddler-program, Koala Corps, which is a program that was designed to support critical newborn infants by holding and cuddling them.
smobserved.com
Trial Concludes in $80 million For Cemetery Fund Misappropriation Against Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese
Trial has concluded in a class action lawsuit against the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The trial is before Judge Elihu Berel in downtown LA. Berel will decide whether the Church is on the hook for paying out cemetery maintenance funds, in a sexual molestation case against the Church that settled 15 years ago. There is no jury.
