ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden signs 2nd executive order on abortion

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15pBPu_0h3aRowR00
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Wednesday signed his second abortion access-related executive order, this one intended to help those who travel out of state for the procedure now that the Supreme Court has overturned protections under Roe v. Wade.

As for directives, the new order asks the Department of Health and Human Services to figure out how such travel assistance might work, The New York Times writes. One provision calls on HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to "consider inviting states to apply for Medicaid waivers when treating patients who cross state lines for reproductive health services," The Washington Post summarizes.

Speaking with the Post, one anonymous senior administration official declined to elaborate on the minutiae of a possible waiver, but said it would apply to low-income women enrolled in Medicaid, and would help cover some costs.

The president also said Wednesday that the order will ensure health care providers comply with federal law, as well as further research and data collection, CNN writes.

Last month, Biden signed his first abortion-related executive order with the goal of protecting procedure access and guarding patient privacy. This second order also notably arrives just one day after Kansans overwhelmingly voted to reject an amendment to the state constitution that would have given the Kansas Legislature the power to regulate (and likely ban) abortion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Schumer announces new vote on burn pits bill blocked by Republicans

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that he plans to hold another vote this week on a military health care bill Republicans blocked on Wednesday. The bill would provide $250 billion to care for veterans who became sick after being exposed to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. "Veteran organizations have been fighting for recognition for their maladies — which include everything from irreversible respiratory conditions to cancer — for some 15 years," explained Kelly Vlahos, a senior advisor at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) led the effort to block the bill, claiming that Democrats had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Senate Democrats pass sweeping climate and health bill

The Senate on Sunday passed a $430 billion bill that funds investments to fight climate change, lowers the cost of prescription drugs, and raises some corporate taxes. Called the Inflation Reduction Act, the legislation also puts billions of dollars toward deficit reduction, NBC News reports. The 51-50 vote was along party lines, with every Republican senator voting against it and Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote. The measure will now go to the House, where a vote is expected on Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

The Election Recap: Aug. 1, 2022

Happy August — welcome back to The Election Recap, your weekly, one-stop shop for the last seven days of midterms news. Let's get into it: Let's make a deal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) shocked us all on Wednesday when he and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced they'd struck a deal on a pared-down version of the party's flagship social spending package, potentially notching a huge win for President Biden and the Democrats ahead of midterms. What was once the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda is now "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022," and claims to "fight inflation, invest in domestic...
ELECTIONS
The Week

Justice Department sues Idaho over near-total abortion ban

The Department of Justice on Tuesday sued Idaho over its impending, near-total abortion ban, marking the Biden administration's first such abortion-related suit since the Supreme Court in June voted to overturn 1973's Roe v. Wade. Speaking with reporters Tuesday afternoon, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the lawsuit is intended to...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Week

Would the Inflation Reduction Act go too far, or not far enough?

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced last week that he had reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to pass the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The bill, which includes over $400 billion in new climate funding, represents a pared-down version of the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda Manchin scuttled in December.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
The Week

Republicans on track to win 230 House seats, CBS model predicts

Republicans are on track to win a clear majority of 230 seats in the House of Representatives this November, according to the CBS News Battleground Tracker model released Sunday. The Battleground Tracker takes "a district-by-district approach to analyzing races and measuring public opinion, since control of Congress is won across...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Pelosi to visit Taiwan despite Chinese threats

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will visit Taiwan during her tour of the Indo-Pacific region, officials from the U.S. and Taiwanese governments confirmed. Pelosi, who will be the first speaker to visit Taiwan since Newt Gingrich in 1997, arrived in Singapore Monday morning. It is unclear when she expects to land in Taipei, though she does plan to spend the night there.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Week

The CHIPS Act and industrial policy, explained

The United States is going to start making more of its own electronics, and taxpayers are going to pick up a good chunk of the tab. Congress has passed the CHIPS Act, a bill that devotes billions of dollars to the research and manufacture of semiconductor chips used in "the nation's smartphones, cars, computers, medical equipment, and weapons systems," Barbara Sprunt reports for NPR. The bill had support from both Democrats and Republicans, who say it "will lower U.S. reliance on China for chip manufacturing, which they say poses a national security risk." In the CHIPS Act — and in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Major Indiana employers slam new abortion law

Two large corporations based in Indiana — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturer Cummins — criticized the state's restrictive new abortion law on Saturday, The New York Times reported. Eli Lilly said in a statement that the company "will be forced to plan for more employment growth...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Executive Order#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court#The New York Times#Hhs#Medicaid#Washington Post#Cnn#Kansans#The Kansas Legislature
The Week

Dick Cheney calls Trump 'a coward' and grave 'threat to our republic' in new ad for Liz Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who is facing an uphill battle to win the Republican nomination in Wyoming's Aug. 16 primary, released an ad Thursday focused on the issue that may keep her from being re-elected: Former President Donald Trump. In the ad, her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, looks at the camera and calls the last Republican president "a coward" and one of the greatest threats to democracy the U.S. has ever faced. Liz Cheney has made similar points as vice-chair of the House Jan. 6 committee.
WYOMING STATE
The Week

The high-profile primaries to watch on Tuesday

After a relatively quiet July, midterms primaries are back starting Tuesday, when voters in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, and Washington will cast their votes in a series of high-profile and contentious races. Perhaps most notable among the Aug. 2 contests is the governor's race out of Arizona, where Republican candidates Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are battling it out in what's being viewed as a proxy fight between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is expected to win the Democratic nomination. In Kansas, voters will decide whether to amend the state Constitution...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Week

Kari Lake wins Arizona GOP gubernatorial primary, completing sweep by pro-Trump election deniers

Kari Lake, a former news anchor who says she doesn't believe President Biden is the legitimate president, was declared winner of Arizona's Republican gubernatorial primary on Thursday. She narrowly defeated lawyer and land developer Karrin Taylor Robson, the candidate endorsed by outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey (R), former Vice President Mike Pence, and other mainstream Republicans. Former President Donald Trump, MyPillow's Mike Lindell, and former national security adviser Mike Flynn had campaigned for Lake.
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

Democrats' climate and health care bill on track after Kyrsten Sinema signs on, with small modifications

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday night that the Senate will begin voting on the Inflation Reduction Act on Saturday afternoon after the final Democratic holdout, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), announced she is prepared to "move forward" on the major energy, climate, health care, and tax package. Because they are trying to pass the bill through the filibuster-proof budge reconciliation process, Democrats need all 50 members of their caucus on board.  If the Senate approves the bill over the weekend, the House could clear it next week. "Final congressional approval of the election-year measure would complete an astounding, 11th-hour...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor for election probe into GOP AG candidate, others

The office of the state's chief prosecutor is ready for an outside attorney to consider bringing criminal charges against key Michigan Republican officials in connection to a sweeping investigation tied to efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election.  The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, is seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor to weigh whether charges are necessary against GOP-endorsed attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno, state Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, Barry County Sheriff Dar...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Week

Indiana governor signs abortion ban

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) on Friday signed into law a bill that bans nearly all abortions in the state with no gestational limit. It will take effect on Sept. 15. The Washington Post notes that, unlike many red states, "Indiana did not have a 'trigger law' on the books that would immediately prohibit abortion" when the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade (1973), ending the constitutional right to an abortion. The new law includes exceptions for rape, incest, lethal fetal abnormality, or serious health risk to the pregnant woman. The rape and incest exceptions, which were hotly debated among Indiana Republicans, would not require a woman seeking an abortion to file a police report. In a statement, Holcomb struck a conciliatory note, praising the bill's "carefully negotiated exceptions" and promising an "open ear" to pro-choice Hoosiers. He also touted the legislation's "nearly $100 million in long overdue increased funding to support the health of our Hoosier mothers and babies." Indiana has the third highest maternal mortality rate in the country.
INDIANA STATE
The Week

Kansas voters soundly reject anti-abortion amendment, in 1st major test of post-

Voters in Kansas on Tuesday rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the Republican-dominated state Legislature to restrict or ban abortions in the state, negating a 2019 state Supreme Court decision upholding abortion rights in the state. The Associated Press and other news organizations projected the amendment's defeat at 9:40 p.m. local time on Tuesday night, and the main pro-amendment group conceded their loss about 20 minutes later.
KANSAS STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy