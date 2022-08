Redlands Mayor Paul Barich joined Shangri-La Industries and Step Up on Second Street Thursday, Aug. 4, to break ground on the former Good Nite Inn, creating 99 units of supportive housing for the City’s most vulnerable population. This collaborative partnership represents a significant investment in new housing and service options as part of the City’s commitment to tackling the homelessness crisis.

REDLANDS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO