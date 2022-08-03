Wedding held for patient at Robert Packer Hospital

SAYRE, PA ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Staff at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre came together to host a wedding ceremony for an oncology patient and her now husband.

According to the hospital, 81-year-old Sharon Schneider, of Elmira, has been fighting metastatic bladder cancer inside Robert Packer for sometime.

Her boyfriend, Frank Campos, knew that the disease would not leave them with much more time together so he proposed to her in her hospital room.

Staff provided the couple with a special ceremony complete with flowers, cake, decorations, and music.

Sharon and Frank were married today, August 3rd, as Sharon’s care team witnessed the special event.

Megan Kyc, Social Worker at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital said, “I love what I do and I was honored to be a part of such a special celebration. Today was a true demonstration of what it means to all of us as caregivers to make a meaningful difference.”

