SF DA Jenkins Announces Policy Moves To Hold More Drug Dealers Accountable

sfbayview.com
Public Defender: DA’s lock-‘em-up drug policies don’t work
District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Aug. 3 announced policies with regard to drug cases. Mano Raju, the elected public defender of San Francisco, issues the following statement in response:. “The District Attorney’s newly announced policies around drug cases are exactly the type of regressive and carceral practices that have exacerbated...
Alleged Russian crypto crime boss Alexander Vinnik extradited to San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Alexander Vinnik, the alleged operator of an illicit cryptocurrency exchange used to launder billions of dollars, has been extradited from Greece to San Francisco to stand trial on federal charges.Vinnik, who operated the cryptocurrency exchange BTC-e, arrived in San Francisco on Thursday. "After more than five years of litigation, Russian national Alexander Vinnik was extradited to the United States yesterday to be held accountable for operating BTC-e, a criminal cryptocurrency exchange, which laundered more than $4 billion of criminal proceeds," said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. Vinnik, 42, was charged in a 21-count superseding indictment...
davisvanguard.org
New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes
San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
Suspect arrested following San Francisco police shooting Saturday
SAN FRANCISCO -- No one was shot but officers discharged their weapons while pursuing a suspect who fled on foot and shot at officers in the vicinity of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue Saturday morning, police said.Officers in the city's Mission district station tried to detain a suspect in the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness around 7:55 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The suspect fled on foot and, during the foot pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.The suspect hid behind a vehicle and "continued to shoot at officers," according to police.Members of the SFPD Tactical Unit responded and helped take the suspect into custody, police said.While no one was shot as a result of the incident, the suspect was transported to the hospital for an injury not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.The San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the SFPD Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division and the Department of Police Accountability are investigating the incident, police said.A town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.
SF DA strips plea deals from suspected drug dealers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s new district attorney announced on Wednesday that she has revoked more than 30 pending plea deals offered to suspected fentanyl drug dealers by her controversial predecessor. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is enforcing new policies that are a far cry from the city’s recalled district attorney, Chesa Boudin. Jenkins said […]
Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
NBC Bay Area
Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma
When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Sunnydale Muni Bus Shooting Was 'Targeted'
The SFPD says that a Wednesday shooting on a Muni bus in the Sunnydale neighborhood was "targeted." The victim, a 20-year-old man, still has not been publicly identified, and investigators say they are still trying to determine how the shooting might be connected to a fatal shooting two blocks away on Monday. [KTVU]
berkeleyside.org
Clerk shot during robbery attempt at Berkeley liquor store
A store clerk was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon during a robbery attempt at a South Berkeley liquor store on Adeline Street, authorities report. The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. just south of Ashby Avenue. Berkeley police...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police review video footage in the deadly shooting on Muni Bus
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police said they are reviewing surveillance video in a Muni bus shooting that left one dead and another injured. The alleged gunfire broke out on a bus headed to Fisherman's Wharf on Wednesday afternoon. Officers said they found two victims when they arrived, and one died of their injuries.
sfstandard.com
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
2 arrested in connection with July fatal shooting in San Francisco's McLaren Park
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco arrested two suspects Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in McLaren Park last month, according to authorities.On July 25 shortly after 12 p.m., San Francisco police responded to the area of Mansell Street and John F. Shelly Drive in response to a report of a possible shooting victim. Arriving officers were directed to the victim by bystanders and immediately began rendering. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department were called to the scene, but despite life-saving measures, the victim succumbed to their injuries.SFPD homicide investigators developed probable cause that identified two...
2 sought in armed Rolex robbery in San Leandro
SAN LEANDRO – Two suspects are being sought after a man was robbed at gunpoint of his Rolex watch in San Leandro on Tuesday afternoon.San Leandro police said officers were called to the 15100 block of Crosby Street shortly before 3 p.m.Police said the victim, identified as a man in his 50s, was arriving home from Oakland. After exiting his vehicle, the suspects confronted the victim, holding firearms and demanding his Rolex watch.Fearing for his life, the victim gave them the watch, police said.The suspects were last seen driving away in what police described as a newer model green Chevrolet...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco police seek answers in the deadly shooting on Muni bus
San Francisco police said they are reviewing surveillance video after one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting onboard a Muni bus Wednesday. They still don't know what led up to the shooting, and asked the public for help in the investigation.
Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun
(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
Man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo; 2 suspects still at large
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo, police announced in a press release. The first theft was reported at approximately 3:05 a.m. in the area of Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street where officers tried to arrest the suspects. However, the suspects initially […]
Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA
CORRECTION: The original version of this story stated that Joe Alioto Veronese’s mother, Angela, ran for San Francisco mayor twice. In fact, she ran four times. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled […]
Richmond officer charged with assault was featured in department community video
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Richmond Police officer Eric Smith Jr. was charged with a felony count of assault and was terminated by the Richmond Police Department for striking a citizen multiple times with a taser, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday. Before his termination, Smith Jr. was featured in a video by […]
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Man Arrested by Walnut Creek Police for Annoying or Molesting Children
On Friday, Walnut Creek police detectives presented an investigation to the District Attorney’s Office following the arrest of a Concord man in July. 37-year-old Miguel Schiappapietra is in custody with bail set at $1,370,000. On July 3, 2022, two middle school-aged girls were approached by a man while they...
San Mateo Co. residents demand answers after Indiana Batmobile garage raid
According to receipts obtained by ABC7 News I-Team, the sheriff's office spent more than $5,000 for airfare, $1,272 for three nights of hotels, and $427 for a rental SUV. They say only three of the investigators made overtime on that Sunday - more than $3,000. A total of $10,142.76 so far.
