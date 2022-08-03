InvestorNewsBreaks – Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) CEO Featured on Recent RedChip Money Report, Receives Minimum Bid Notification

Read on www.streetinsider.com
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
In week 31 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika" or „the bank") purchased 8,000,000 of its own shares at the purchase price 162,200,000 ISK. See further details below:. Date Time No. of shares purchased Share...
Awilco Drilling PLC: Invitation to Q2 2022 presentation
Awilco Drilling PLC's Second Quarter 2022 report will be released prior to market opening on Tuesday 9 August 2022. A digital presentation will be held the same day, Tuesday 9 August 2022, at 14:00 UK time (15:00pm CET / 09:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.
Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) (BRK-B) Posts Strong Operating Results Even As Buyback, Equity Buying Slows
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) reported increased operating earnings in Q2, beating on both the operating earnings and revenue line, as the core business outperformed amidst a volatile stock market. The Warren Buffett-led conglomerate posted operating...
Form SC 13D/A NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Filed by: E&Investment, Inc.
NEUROBO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (Title of Class of Securities) 64132R 107. (CUSIP Number) David Zagore. Jonathan Pavony. Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP. 2550 M Street, N.W. Washington, DC 20037. (Name,...
GreenEnergyBreaks – EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQB: EVGIF) Featured in Globe and Mail Article
EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQB: EVGIF), Canada's renewable natural gas ("RNG") infrastructure platform, was featured in a recent article published by The Globe and Mail. The piece, titled "Biogas has potential to play a role as Canada transitions from fossil fuels to renewable energy," discusses the growing interest of utilities to embrace RNG. The growing demand is attributed to RNG's "potential to play a sizable role in helping to reduce emissions of methane by capturing the climate-warming gas, rather than letting it spew into the atmosphere from landfills." The publication highlights EverGen's strategic acquisition of two-thirds of GrowTEC. Not only an electricity generator, GrowTEC is a source of RNG for FortisBC, the main gas utility in British Columbia. "EverGen will fund adding the gear needed to upgrade the gas so it can be injected into the pipeline network under a 20-year contract with FortisBC," reads the article. Discussing its purchase of interest in operations such as GrowTEC, the piece highlights EverGen's focus to provide "capital to make the necessary upgrades. It uses its business connections and experience to sign long-term supply contracts and arrange for projects to generate carbon offset credits that industrial emitters can purchase. The company, which went public last year, also owns three renewable gas facilities in B.C., and has just acquired a 50% stake in three projects in Ontario. It aims to own more than 20 facilities across the country in five years."
ToughBuilt Industries (TBLT) Announces 12.24M Share Offering by Selling Stockholders
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ: TBLT) has filed for 12,240,000 share offering by selling stockholders.
Rocket Companies (RKT) Slides On Earnings, Revenue Miss
Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) reported earnings aftermarket Thursday, sending its shares lower during Friday's session. The company missed earnings and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (NYSE: BEP) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.03), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $997 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. For earnings...
Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) Misses Q2 EPS by 11c
Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: FMTX) reported Q2 EPS of ($1.10), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.99). Revenue for the quarter came in at $0 versus the consensus estimate of $0 .
Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Misses Q2 EPS by 85c
Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.61), $0.85 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $744.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $735.33 million.
Nio (NIO) Incorporates Mobile Tech Subsidiary
William Li, Nio’s co-founder and CEO, told Nio (NYSE: NIO) users on July 28 that the company would develop and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Global Partners (GLP) Tops Q2 EPS by $3.40
Global Partners (NYSE: GLP) reported Q2 EPS of $4.61, $3.40 better than the analyst estimate of $1.21. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. For earnings history and...
Orthofix International (OFIX) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c; Lowers Guidance
Orthofix International (NASDAQ: OFIX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.08, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $118.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $118.25 million.
Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend; 2.4% Yield
Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or $0.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 26, 2022, to stockholders of record...
Audacy (AUD) Misses Q2 EPS by 5c
Audacy (NYSE: AUD) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.01), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $319.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $323.53 million.
MoneyGram (MGI) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c
MoneyGram (NASDAQ: MGI) reported Q2 EPS of $0.09, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $329.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.3 million.
Archrock (AROC) Declares $0.145 Quarterly Dividend; 6.8% Yield
Archrock (NYSE: AROC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.145 per share, or $0.58 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 16, 2022, to stockholders of record on August...
CFRA Downgrades AES Corp. (AES) to Hold
CFRA downgraded AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) from Buy to Hold ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) to Neutral
Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard downgraded Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Tops Q2 EPS by 4c, Revenues Miss
Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) reported Q2 EPS of $0.04, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $101 million versus the consensus estimate of $105.22 million.
