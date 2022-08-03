InvestorNewsBreaks – Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) CEO Featured on Recent RedChip Money Report, Receives Minimum Bid Notification

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EverGen (TSX.V: EVGN) (OTCQB: EVGIF), Canada’s renewable natural gas (“RNG”) infrastructure platform, was featured in a recent article published by The Globe and Mail. The piece, titled “Biogas has potential to play a role as Canada transitions from fossil fuels to renewable energy,” discusses the growing interest of utilities to embrace RNG. The growing demand is attributed to RNG’s “potential to play a sizable role in helping to reduce emissions of methane by capturing the climate-warming gas, rather than letting it spew into the atmosphere from landfills.” The publication highlights EverGen’s strategic acquisition of two-thirds of GrowTEC. Not only an electricity generator, GrowTEC is a source of RNG for FortisBC, the main gas utility in British Columbia. “EverGen will fund adding the gear needed to upgrade the gas so it can be injected into the pipeline network under a 20-year contract with FortisBC,” reads the article. Discussing its purchase of interest in operations such as GrowTEC, the piece highlights EverGen’s focus to provide “capital to make the necessary upgrades. It uses its business connections and experience to sign long-term supply contracts and arrange for projects to generate carbon offset credits that industrial emitters can purchase. The company, which went public last year, also owns three renewable gas facilities in B.C., and has just acquired a 50% stake in three projects in Ontario. It aims to own more than 20 facilities across the country in five years.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO