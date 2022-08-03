Steelers sign former Ohio State running back Master Teague following Jeremy McNichols' injury

Read on www.cbssports.com
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Kareem Hunt's "pay me or trade me" stance problematic in multiple ways
The Cleveland Browns had their fair share of drama this offseason, most of it of their own doing around the quarterback position. Former starter Baker Mayfield wanted to be traded after finding out the team was visiting Houston. Even before QB Deshaun Watson agreed to come to Cleveland, Mayfield was done with the team.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Takeaways from the Steelers Thursday training camp practice
The Pittsburgh Steelers put the pads back on for Thursday’s training camp practice and the team got a pair of starters back in the fold. Here are five big takeaways from practice. Diontae Johnson gets paid. The biggest news out of practice was that wide receiver Diontae Johnson agreed...
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Views Ohio State As “One of the Top Schools in the Nation,” Two OSU Targets Commit Elsewhere, Edwin Spillman Will Attend Michigan Game
Earlier this summer, four-star Illinois tight end Christian Bentancur became the fourth tight end Ohio State offered in the 2024 class. Bentancur camped with Ohio State on June 15 and impressed tight ends coach Kevin Wilson enough to merit a Buckeyes offer after impressing Wilson with his footwork and agility in drills. The offer, which came from Ryan Day personally, left quite the impression on Betancur, who also visited OSU on April 8.
Ex-New England Patriot Says He Crashed Car to Avoid Wrath of Coach Belichick
A former New England Patriots linebacker said he once intentionally crashed his car to avoid the wrath of the head coach when he was running late to practice. Rich Ohrnberger made the confession on his radio show, saying he was worried he would be kicked off the team after he slept past his alarm. “I’m gonna be 10 minutes late for this day. I have this sinking feeling in my stomach like, ‘I’m gonna be cut. [Bill Belichick’s] not gonna have me on this football team come tomorrow. What do I do?’” he said. On the way to practice, Ohrnberger said he saw an old van in front of him and he made a split second decision. “I see a church van in front of me that’s all dinged up and it’s got the black smoke coming out of the exhaust pipe and I’m like, ‘I’m gonna hit this car.’ It’s better to pay the insurance than embarrass myself by being late for a Patriots team meeting,” he said. Ohrnberger said he rear-ended the car and paid off its driver, ultimately keeping his job.Read it at USA Today
Ryan Day reveals his plan on the quarterback position behind CJ Stroud
The Ohio State Buckeyes kicked off fall camp on Thursday with a press conference from head coach Ryan Day. Reporters asked the skipper to detail his plan to develop the quarterbacks behind returning starter CJ Stroud. The squad returns Stroud’s backup Kyle McCord and welcomes a new face in 2022 signee Devin Brown.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady missing from second straight Buccaneers practice due to personal matter
For the third straight day, and the second straight practice, there was no sign of Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp Friday. The star quarterback had a scheduled rest day on Wednesday, along with other veterans, and Tampa Bay did not hold practice Thursday. A day later, and Brady was still a no-show on the field, with the Bucs later announcing an excused absence due to a personal matter.
Baker Mayfield Takes Big Step In Panthers' Quarterback Competition
It appears Baker Mayfield is beginning to take control of the Carolina Panthers' quarterback competition. This Friday morning, Mayfield worked with the No. 1 offense during team drills, surpassing both Sam Darnold and Matt Corral on the depth chart. This was always the expected result. However, Matt Rhule kept the...
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday
The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
Ohio State names Iron Buckeyes, the players who had 'the most outstanding summers'
For many Ohio State fans, the offseason is the time spent going from one season to another, waiting for the new year to start. For Buckeye players, it’s not much different. There’s just a heavy workload that goes with that waiting. While the Scarlet and Gray players can’t...
CBS Sports
Bears' Velus Jones: Out for second straight day
Jones did not practice for a second straight day Saturday due to an undisclosed injury, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. Head coach Matt Eberflus said Jones and fellow rookie Kyler Gordon were "day to day," but the coach withheld why both players were missing time. The Bears saw their wide receiver depth tested Saturday after N'Keal Harry (leg) and Byron Pringle (quad) were both unable to participate. While the status of either wide receiver hasn't been officially confirmed, it seems likely one or both could miss extended time during training camp, which could open the door for Jones to earn valuable first-team reps whenever he's able to practice.
Yellow Jackets hope to get over the 3-win mark for first time since 2018
Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins enters his fourth season leading the Yellow Jackets and has yet to win more than three games since arriving in 2019.
Cleveland Browns legend Joe Thomas helping offensive line: 'We'll set up a locker for him'
BEREA — Even in flip-flops, Joe Thomas possesses plenty to offer the Browns on the football field. The footwear didn't stop Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan early this week from summoning Thomas, a former 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle who spent his entire NFL career with Cleveland until he retired after the...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Exits with likely leg injury
Evans left Friday's practice with an apparent leg injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Evans left early on the same day Chris Godwin (ACL) made his first practice appearance since December. Initial reports don't make it sound overly serious, but this is obviously something to keep an eye on with Evans going in the second or third round of most fantasy drafts. He's been TD-dependent since Tom Brady joined the Bucs, and while there was some thought his volume could skyrocket this year, Evans now has solid target competition with Godwin doing well in his rehab and Julio Jones signing up for the superteam. Even so, Evans has eight straight 1,000-yard season to start his career, and he remains an annual candidate to lead the league in TD catches (though he's never actually done it, despite four seasons with a dozen or more).
CBS Sports
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Ankle injury appears to be severe
Harry suffered an apparently severe ankle injury during Saturday's practice, but he's awaiting further evaluation, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Harry was traded to Chicago this offseason and was looking to restart his career after a poor showing in New England. However, the 2019 first-round pick appears to have suffered another setback and may be sidelined for an extended period. Harry's ankle issue is just one of a recent slew of injuries to the Bears' wideout corps, which now features Equanimeous St. Brown as the top healthy wideout behind Darnell Mooney.
CBS Sports
49ers' Arik Armstead: Working to the side in practice
Armstead (knee) was seen running to the side early on during San Francisco's practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports. Armstead is expected to miss a few weeks after suffering a knee sprain during the 49ers' practice last week Wednesday, and this light work off to the side is an encouraging sign for his overall health. The 28-year-old racked up six sacks and a career-high 63 tackles over 17 games last season, so it is likely that the team will take every precaution as they work him back onto the field heading into the regular season.
Arizona Cardinals Place Coach On Administrative Leave
The Arizona Cardinals are placing an assistant coach on administrative leave. The NFC West franchise is placing running backs coach James Saxon on administrative leave. Saxon, 56, has been charged with domestic battery. "The Cardinals have put RB coach James Saxon on administrative leave, the team said in a statement....
