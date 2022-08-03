Read on county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Aug. 5
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Crash, Aug. 4, S. Garner Lake Road, GPD. No one was injured when...
Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Aug. 5
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through July 30
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license July 24 to July 30. All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log is...
Campbell County divorces through August 6
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted August 16 through August 6. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Marc...
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
Man Life Flighted following motorcycle crash near Sleepy Hollow
Gillette, Wyo. — An 18-year-old man was flown to Montana with life-threatening injuries following a crash near Sleepy Hollow yesterday, a local law enforcement official said Tuesday. The crash occurred near the intersection of Sleepy Hollow Boulevard and Union Chapel Road around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to...
Obituary: Douglas Delbert Williams
Douglas Delbert Williams: August 31, 1953 – July 22, 2022. Douglas Delbert Williams, “Doug” to all that knew him, peacefully passed away on July 22, 2022. Doug was born on August 31, 1953 in California to Dwaine and Bernadine Williams. He was the youngest of three and at a young age, he and his family moved to Denver, Colorado where Doug was raised and graduated from Bear Creek High School.
WATCH: Gutsy Pilot Over Black Hills Fire
Maybe. Or maybe he's just that good. This video includes some impressive action-packed moments and how agencies are going all out to stop it in its tracks. At one point you'll see a huge jet, the kind you usually fly in when taking a cross-country trip, pulling up hard after a low and slow pass over the fire.
2022 Youth Livestock Sale Today!
It’s here! The 2022 Youth Livestock Sale is today, Sunday, Aug. 7. Registration for the sale begins at 11:30 a.m. with the sale to follow at 1 p.m. As in past years, the sale is offering a free buyers appreciation dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Our county...
Wildfire in Black Hills national forest
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Federal, state, and local firefighters are responding to a wildfire on the Bearlodge Ranger District, Black Hills National Forest. The fire was estimated to be at 500 acres when reported on Sunday. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain on Iron Mountain, approximately 7 miles south...
