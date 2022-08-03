ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin police looking for two suspects after robbery and kidnapping

By Christian Blood
KTSA
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ktsa.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

ATCEMS finds 1 dead at Mt. Bonnell during search for fall victim

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an individual that had fallen off of a cliff at Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. While crews were searching for the fallen individual, they discovered a second person in the area who appeared to be dead. ATCEMS, Austin Fire, Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
KVUE

First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Robbery#A Man And A Woman#Ktsa News#Hispanic#Ford Escape
fox7austin.com

Police searching for suspect involved in north Austin disturbance

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect involved in a criminal mischief case in north Austin. Police said on July 28 around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at a Shell gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL

A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
fox7austin.com

70-year-old woman's body found in Williamson County road

FLORENCE, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found shot to death. WCSO said around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting on County Road 245, south of Florence. When deputies arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman in the middle of the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

SWAT situation at McDonald's in North Austin, suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect has been taken into custody after a SWAT situation in North Austin. The Austin Police Department says that officers responded to a call at around 8 a.m. about a person hitting people at a McDonald's located in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard. When...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy