Zoey Deutch Recalls 'Painful' Audition for Katniss in 'The Hunger Games' : It Was 'Tough'

Vengeance is the true-crime satire we deserve. Every time you think you have it all figured out, this dark comedy veers unexpectedly in a way that makes you reevaluate everything you just saw. Makes sense. False assumptions are at the root of the narrative in a surprising movie written, directed, and starring B.J. Novak. You can’t judge a person by where they come from, what they sound like, or even their associates.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO