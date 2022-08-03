ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tysons, VA

Siemens’ Government Arm, NMR Consulting Ink SBA Mentor-Protege Agreement; John Ustica Quoted

By Christine Thropp
ExecutiveBiz
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on blog.executivebiz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ExecutiveBiz

Paperless Innovations Testing With ICE for Cybersecurity Compliance; Mike Tocci Quoted

Paperless Innovations has started testing with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement to demonstrate the compliance of its Actus procurement management platform with cybersecurity standards under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. The Fairfax, Virginia-based information technology company said Friday ICE granted it an authority to test Actus for the...
FAIRFAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy