Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa: 'I think the team's all-in with me' after Deshaun Watson, Tom Brady links

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Sam Navarro, USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins were repeatedly linked with star quarterback Deshaun Watson throughout the summer and fall of 2021 and, more recently, were stripped of two draft picks for violating tampering rules regarding Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Tom Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

An NFL investigation discovered the Dolphins were guilty of having "impermissible communications with both Mr. Brady and his agent during and after the 2021 season, while he was under contract to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers." Miami ultimately failed to land either Watson or Brady, and head coach Mike McDaniel has since repeatedly backed current starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa since accepting the Dolphins gig in February.

Understandably, Tagovailoa was asked during his Wednesday media availability about the tampering controversy.

"I would say everyone heard about it yesterday when we went into the locker room, seeing it on the TV," Tagovailoa explained, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "For me, I have no idea about all the details other than what was shown on TV with the $1.5 million fine and then something happening with Brady — I mean, I don’t know all the details. I don’t even know what happened. But I got to talk to a couple of the guys to kind of find out what was going on. And everyone’s wondering the same thing, so not too sure."

The Dolphins spent the fifth-overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft to acquire Tagovailoa, but it seems at least some within the organization have looked to replace the 24-year-old on multiple occasions during his brief Miami tenure. Tagovailoa was asked Wednesday to comment on his place with the franchise moving forward.

"I remember I came in 2020, so whatever happened in 2019, I can’t even speak on that," he said. "I was here in 2020 and I’m still here and I’m blessed to be here. If it has to do with support from the team, I think the team’s all-in with me and all the guys that we have now."

Theoretically, Tagovailoa should receive a fresh start working under McDaniel. There are, however, multiple reasons to believe the third-year pro will be playing for job security beyond the upcoming season starting in Week 1 next month.