Infant dead after rollover crash east of Grants

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle accident that left an infant dead. Around 5:12 a.m. August 2, NMSP responded to the crash on I-40 near Milan, New Mexico.

Police say a 2004 Honda Pilot and a 2012 Nissan Quest Van were traveling east on I-40. For an unknown reason, the Honda hit the Nissan from behind and caused the Nissan to spin out of control and roll. Officials say an infant passenger in the Nissan was ejected and pronounced dead on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. They say the child was not in a car seat at the time of the crash.

According to a release sent out by NMSP, there were eight people in the Nissan. Five of the passengers were uninjured, one was treated and released on scene by emergency medical personnel, one was taken to a hospital in Grants for unknown injuries and the infant was killed in the crash. They say the Honda had four people in it and all four were uninjured.

NMSP says alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation. The identities of the people involved in the crash will not be released.

