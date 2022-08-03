Read on www.nbcsports.com
The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline
For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
What are the oldest MLB stadiums?
They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
Rocco Baldelli rips umpires after controversial call led to Twins' extra-innings loss to Blue Jays
Ejected for his outburst, Baldelli didn't hold back after the game. "It's one of the worst moments I think we've seen of umpiring in any game I've ever been a part of in baseball," Baldelli said. "I think it was pathetic what just played out." The Twins still lead the...
Cubs move on from Simmons with DFA amid infield logjam
When the Cubs signed Andrelton Simmons in March, it looked like he would get the most time at shortstop this season with Nico Hoerner also working in a fair amount. That plan never came to fruition, and the Cubs parted ways with the veteran by designating him for assignment Saturday.
White Sox offense unloads, beats Rangers 8-2 for series split
Andrew Vaughn had a two-run home run among his three hits, Luis Robert hit a two-run double, and AJ Pollock had two doubles in a three-hit game as the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Sunday to split a four-game series. Leury Garcia had three hits and...
Rangers win 3-2 over White Sox in debuts of 2 former 1st-rounders
Meibrys Viloria had a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and Texas beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Thursday night, when the Rangers became the first team since 1986 to have two of its first-round picks make their big league debuts as starters in the same game. Left-hander...
Hug me brother: Morel elated Contreras still with Cubs
As the clock ticked toward MLB’s trade deadline, Cubs rookie Christopher Morel says he was “counting down the minutes.”. Willson Contreras, who’s been a mentor to Morel and has taken him under his wing this season, was on the trade block, and most expected the Cubs catcher to be dealt by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Smyly, 'very happy' to remain Cub, picks up 1st Wrigley win
Drew Smyly said he figured there was at least a chance he could be moved before the trade deadline this year. “I thought it was maybe 50-50," the Cubs lefty said Saturday. Smyly didn’t frequent the rumor mill as much as some of his Cubs teammates the last month. But as a guy capable of starting or relieving who won the World Series last fall, it’s obvious he could have helped a contending team this season.
Sunday's Cubs-Marlins game delayed by rain
Sunday's Marlins-Cubs series finale at Wrigley Field was delayed due to rain in the area. The Cubs said the approximate start time is 2:15 p.m. A tarp covered the infield from late morning up until the originally scheduled 1:20 p.m. first pitch approached. The Cubs took Friday and Saturday's games...
