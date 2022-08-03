ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline

For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
What are the oldest MLB stadiums?

They call baseball “the old ball game” for a reason. Professional baseball dates back almost 150 years, and the sport itself is pushing on two centuries. Though the game has evolved, Major League Baseball and some of its teams still have current connections to the past. Two MLB...
Hug me brother: Morel elated Contreras still with Cubs

As the clock ticked toward MLB’s trade deadline, Cubs rookie Christopher Morel says he was “counting down the minutes.”. Willson Contreras, who’s been a mentor to Morel and has taken him under his wing this season, was on the trade block, and most expected the Cubs catcher to be dealt by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Smyly, 'very happy' to remain Cub, picks up 1st Wrigley win

Drew Smyly said he figured there was at least a chance he could be moved before the trade deadline this year. “I thought it was maybe 50-50," the Cubs lefty said Saturday. Smyly didn’t frequent the rumor mill as much as some of his Cubs teammates the last month. But as a guy capable of starting or relieving who won the World Series last fall, it’s obvious he could have helped a contending team this season.
Sunday's Cubs-Marlins game delayed by rain

Sunday's Marlins-Cubs series finale at Wrigley Field was delayed due to rain in the area. The Cubs said the approximate start time is 2:15 p.m. A tarp covered the infield from late morning up until the originally scheduled 1:20 p.m. first pitch approached. The Cubs took Friday and Saturday's games...
