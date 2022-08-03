Overwhelming Abortion Right Win in ‘Red' Kansas Gives Democrats Boost for Fall Midterms Over ‘MAGA' GOP, Schumer Says

Read on www.nbcdfw.com
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate, along party lines, passed a sweeping energy, health care, climate and tax package Sunday afternoon, following an overnight marathon of votes that resulted in just a handful of notable changes to the legislation. The 755-page bill was passed after Vice President Kamala Harris broke a 50-50 tie in the evenly […] The post U.S. Senate passes major health, tax and climate bill in boost for Democrats appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Trump-backed Michigan attorney general candidate involved in voting-system breach, documents show
Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Republican nominee for Michigan attorney general led a team that gained unauthorized access to voting equipment while hunting for evidence to support former President Donald Trump’s false election-fraud claims, according to a Reuters analysis of court filings and public records.
Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor for election probe into GOP AG candidate, others
The office of the state's chief prosecutor is ready for an outside attorney to consider bringing criminal charges against key Michigan Republican officials in connection to a sweeping investigation tied to efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election. The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, is seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor to weigh whether charges are necessary against GOP-endorsed attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno, state Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, Barry County Sheriff Dar...
