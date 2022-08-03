ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn men's notebook: Freshman Clingan coming down to earth

STORRS — Donovan Clingan is used to dominating people on the basketball court. Being 7-foot-2 as a senior in high school did have its advantages. The 7-foot-2 center from Bristol credits practicing against teammate Adams Sanogo and a losing weight with helping make the transition from high school to college basketball easier.
