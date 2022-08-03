ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, MA

capecod.com

Two people safe but boat heavily damaged after foundering on rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne

BOURNE – Two people were rescued but their vessel suffered significant damage after going up on the rocks off Wings Neck in Bourne around 4 PM. According to reports the vessel’s motor died and strong southwesterly winds blew the vessel against the rocks allowing large waves to pound the boat. Bourne rescuers were able to get the two people off the stricken vessel. They were evaluated but appeared uninjured. A commercial salvage company was working to free the vessel. Further details were not immediately available.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Near drowning reported in Harwich

HARWICH – A near drowning was reported in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Rescuers rushed to Pleasant Road Beach to find CPR being performed on the victim. An ambulance rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Lifeguards pull drowning victims from water in Dennis and West Barnstable

DENNIS – Lifeguards pulled a person from the water at Mayflower Beach around 2:30 PM Saturday. Paramedics rushed to the scene and further evaluated the victim. Further details were not immediately available. A short time later, lifeguards at Sandy Neck Beach in West Barnstable pulled a victim from the water. CPR was in progress when the ambulance arrived. Further details were not immediately available.
DENNIS, MA
Provincetown, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police investigating double stabbing in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a double stabbing. It happened shortly after 10 AM Saturday at a residence on Compass Circle. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Hyannis ambulances with unknown injuries. A crime scene has been established at the location. In a statement, Barnstable...
HYANNIS, NE
capecod.com

Kitchen fire doused in Chatham

CHATHAM – Firefighters responded to a kitchen fire in Chatham around 3 PM Saturday. The fire at 270 Countryside Drive reportedly started on a stove and extended to some cabinets before being put out. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
CHATHAM, MA
capecod.com

Updated: Medflight called by Wellfleet paramedics for severe hand injury

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Fire officials called for a MedFlight helicopter after a victim arrived at the fire station shortly before 1:30 PM Friday with a severe hand injury and other trauma. Initial reports were that a fireworks accident was to blame. Because of distance of the MedFlight , the victim was transported to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet the helicopter.
WELLFLEET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police, Fire, MSP Air Wing, EMS and a bystander combine to find and rescue missing 85-year-old in Massachusetts

﻿A collaborative effort helped locate a missing woman this morning. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, this morning the Massachusetts State Police Watch Center contacted MSP Air Base-Lawrence on behalf of Weymouth Police to request the State Police Air Wing’s assistance in finding a missing 85-year-old woman.
WEYMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Five people including a baby rescued from currents off Chatham

CHATHAM – The Chatham Harbormaster reports that at approximately 2:50 PM Friday afternoon, Chatham Assistant Harbormaster Ron Tayson and EMT crewmember Brooke Hall were on patrol in the Stage Harbor channel when they observed four adults and one baby in the water being swept out into the channel by the strong currents and brisk winds. The people in the water began yelling for help. Tayson and Hall were able to promptly and safely recover all personnel from the water into the Harbormaster Patrol Boat. EMT Hall was able to determine that no additional EMS was required and subsequently assisted them back to their anchored vessel unharmed. The maritime public is reminded to be aware of their surroundings and to wear personal floatation devices, especially in hazardous water areas. This near tragedy highlights the importance of having trained maritime professionals patrolling and responding to incidents on the water. Similar to our federal port partners in the United States Coast Guard, Massachusetts Harbormasters are uniquely trained, qualified and situated to manage the community waters in which they serve and respond to maritime emergencies.
CHATHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Pickup Truck in Hanover, Mass. Drives Off Road and into Woods

A truck in Hanover, Massachusetts drove off the road and into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to officials. The accident was bad enough that the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. The truck was badly damaged, and required a crane to have it lifted out of a ditch in the woods, said officials.
HANOVER, MA
capecod.com

Pan-Mass Challenge bike ride to cause traffic delays on Sunday

PROVINCETOWN – Traffic Advisory for Sunday August 7, 2022. The Pan Mass Challenge is an annual charity to support cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Thousands of bicyclists, volunteers, and supporters will be in town. Please be safe, drive carefully and share the road!. Delays and some...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Boston

Citizen's tip helps police track down missing elderly woman

The 85-year-old woman was located safely in Weymouth thanks to a joint effort. An elderly woman with a memory impairment went missing on Friday, but Massachusetts State Police were able to find her thanks to the help of social media. Weymouth police reached out to state police on Friday morning...
WEYMOUTH, MA
1420 WBSM

Rochester Waste Plant Catches Fire

ROCHESTER — Rochester firefighters put out a fire in the shredder processer at the Covanta waste to energy plant on Route 28 Thursday night. The Rochester fire department wrote in a statement that crews were called to the plant for a blaze burning trash underneath a broken conveyor belt on Thursday at around 9:40 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MA
capecod.com

Crashes cause major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich

HARWICH – Four vehicles were involved in two crashes that caused major delays along Route 6 westbound in Harwich. The incident happened just after 4 PM Wednesday westbound between exit 85 (Route 137) and exit 82 (Route 124). Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Heavy delays were likely to persist for some time. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HARWICH, MA
1420 WBSM

Boston Man Sentenced in Fatal Brockton Stabbing

BROCKTON — A South Boston man has been sentenced to 11 to 13 years in state prison for fatally stabbing a Brockton man at a city gas station in 2020. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said 25-year-old Cody Urban was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted by a jury of voluntary manslaughter following an eight-day trial in July.
BROCKTON, MA
capecod.com

Sandwich firefighters rescue several children on raft being carried out to sea

SANDWICH – Sandwich firefighters on their boat were able to rescue several children. The incident happened around 2 PM Tuesday off Phillips Road near Scussett Beach when the raft with 10 people including several kids apparently dragged anchor and began getting carried out to sea by winds estimated to be blowing at least 25 mph. The Coast Guard also responded. All of the kids were brought onto the fireboat and returned safely to shore.
SANDWICH, MA
capecod.com

Video: Local firefighters graduate State Fire Academy

STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 61 firefighters from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy today. Graduates completed the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program at three campuses: Class #303 trained at the Stow campus, Class #S28 trained at the Springfield campus and Class #BW21 trained at the Bridgewater campus.
STOW, MA

