Police ID Victim In Late-Night Homicide In Capital District

Authorities have identified a victim who died following a pair of late-night shootings in the Capital District that left several others hospitalized.

Albany resident Kareem Collier, age 36, died early Tuesday, Aug. 2 after being shot near Central Avenue and Ontario Street , according to Albany Police.

Investigators said Collier was found just before 2:30 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An hour before his death, Albany Police had responded to reports of shots fired near Central and Lexington avenues, roughly four blocks from where he was found.

In that incident, two men were taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Three other victims walked into the same hospital’s emergency room, also suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Investigators believe they were injured during the same shooting as the first two victims, but are still working to determine whether the incident is related to Collier’s death.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Unit at 518-462-8039.