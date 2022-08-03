ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Russians flock to H&M as fashion retailer opens stores to sell inventory

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A long queue of Russians snaked through a Moscow shopping centre on Tuesday, waiting to get into H&M (HMb.ST) as the fashion retailer flung open its doors for a final time to sell inventory before making a full exit from the Russian market.

Scores of consumer brands suspended operations in Russia after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, with H&M, IKEA and Nike (NKE.N) among the companies to have announced plans for a permanent exit.

"Well, it is closing, that's why we are standing here," one customer, Irina, told Reuters. "I'm going to buy whatever there is."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4biQrV_0h3aL6bE00

"Sadly, the reason why all this is happening is awful," another customer, Ekaterina said. "Everything else is meaningless, like how we are going to manage (without H&M)."

Furniture giant IKEA has reopened for an online-only sale, but H&M opted to allow customers back in person. Exiting Russia, H&M's sixth-biggest market, is expected to cost the company almost $200 million and affect 6,000 staff. read more [nL8N2YZ15F]

H&M did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

A company spokesperson in July said H&M would temporarily reopen physical stores in August to sell the remaining inventory in Russia. H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, rents its 170 physical stores in the country and operates them directly.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
New York Culture

Is Walmart Closing Its Stores?

The pandemic changed businesses worldwide, and mega-giants like Walmart aren't an exception. Other stores like Costco, Kroger and Lidl decided to reduce the number of their open stores, and Walmart is taking the same route: unfortunately, several Walmart stores in the United States are set to shut down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#Fashion Brands#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Russians
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Russia
MotorBiscuit

Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?

This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS
Kristen Walters

Major retailer plans to start opening smaller stores outside of shopping malls this fall

A popular department store chain recently announced plans to start opening smaller stand-alone stores that are not located inside shopping malls. Historically, if you wanted to shop at Macy's, you would typically need to travel to your local indoor shopping mall, with some exceptions. There you might find a large department store that took up multiple floors and was likely an anchor store for the shopping complex.
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
Salon

13 ALDI products that shoppers love the most

Earlier this year, Salon Food compiled a handy list of the six best budget buys at ALDI based on the recommendations of trusty Redditors. Now, we're turning our attention to the grocery chain's best overall products, which were voted on by more than 100,000 shoppers in the fourth annual ALDI Fan Favorites survey. The winning items span 13 categories and include everything from charcuterie staples to fresh produce and kid-approved snacks.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Markets Insider

Walmart just confirmed it's doubling down on a summer of sales, as prices for everything from department-store goods to high-end watches get deeply discounted as inventory stacks up

Walmart just revised its earnings outlook, partly because it's going to slash prices again. That's because they have a backlog of pandemic-era products they need to offload. Now that shoppers have shifted their focus, retailers need to make space for travel items and back-to-school supplies. Walmart announced Monday that it...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL
Cheryl E Preston

Walmart says customers only buying food and not other items hurts their bottom line

Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon has made a startling announcement regarding the current economy. The giant retailer is being affected by the rising costs of food and gas because customers are only purchasing food and gas and not other items in the stores. Consumers are utilizing their funds on keeping food in their homes and gas in their vehicles and not shopping for clothing or anything else in Walmart stores.
Reuters

Reuters

535K+
Followers
347K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy