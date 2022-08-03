SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO