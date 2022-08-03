Read on www.thearknewspaper.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Vice Mayor passes away after battle with ovarian cancer
COLMA, Calif. (BCN) — Raquel “Rae” Gonzalez, who announced in July that she was retiring from the Colma City Council, passed away Tuesday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. “No words can describe how we are all feeling upon receiving this terrible news,” said Mayor Helen Fisicaro. “I am honored to have served with […]
Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA
CORRECTION: The original version of this story stated that Joe Alioto Veronese’s mother, Angela, ran for San Francisco mayor twice. In fact, she ran four times. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled […]
sfstandard.com
Video Shows Supe Shamann Walton’s Confrontation With Sheriff’s Cadet
City officials released video footage Friday of a confrontation at City Hall between a sheriff’s cadet and Supervisor Shamann Walton, who allegedly threatened to fight the cadet and called him the N-word. The June 24 confrontation between Walton—a Black man who serves as president of the Board of Supervisors—and...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sheriff's cadet wants supervisor to set record straight over incident
A San Francisco Sheriff's Department cadet wants Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton to tell the truth about an incident between the two at City Hall in June. The cadet says Walton berated him, threatened him and used the 'n-word'. Walton had previously said the department is sensationalizing what transpired and that they are retaliating against him because he has held the department accountable to oversight measures.
California taxpayers will subsidize new A’s ballpark
A $279.5 million appropriation to the Port of Oakland was inserted into the state budget last year, and it turns out the money will subsidize a new baseball park.
sfrichmondreview.com
Tentative Agreement on Street Use Reached Between SI and Outer Sunset Farmers Market
The fate of the Outer Sunset Farmers Market held in front of St. Ignatius Preparatory High School (SI) every Sunday is looking brighter after District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar helped to work out a deal. Although nothing is in writing as of yet, Mar is hoping a Memorandum Of Understanding...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
davisvanguard.org
New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes
San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
globalconstructionreview.com
Construction begins on Lendlease’s $1.2bn San Francisco tower
Construction has begun on a 47-storey mixed-use tower at 30 Van Ness in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighbourhood by Australian developer Lendlease. The 165m tower, Lendlease’s largest development in the Americas, will cost an estimated $1.2bn and will contain 27,000 sq m of retail and office space, with 333 residencies.
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Bay Area
Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma
When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
Proposal would turn former Bay Area movie theater into 15-story apartment building
The project would retain the theater's iconic facade and neon marquee.
San Mateo County COVID transmission is high, says county health leader
(KRON) — Transmission of the COVID-19 virus remains high in the San Mateo County community and is being dominated by the BA.5 variant, according to a statement released by County Health Chief Louise F. Rogers. In the statement, Rogers, who was named to the position in 2015, said “vaccination remains very important to protect against […]
SFist
COVID Cases In This Summer's BA.5 Surge Most Concentrated In San Francisco's Southern Neighborhoods
According to data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH), Bayview/Hunters Point continued to be a hot spot of COVID infection — and re-infection — in this summer's surge, and the highest concentrations of cases were in the southern part of the city overall. By the...
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
KCRA.com
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area superintendents sound off on back-to-school plans
OAKLAND, Calif. - Students may or may not be excited to set their alarms again and whip out their notebooks. But the Bay Area's superintendents sure are. KTVU sat down with some schools chiefs across the nine counties to discuss what's in store for the 2022-23 academic school year, from COVID plans to mental health programs.
Comments / 0