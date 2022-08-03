ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiburon, CA

KRON4 News

Vice Mayor passes away after battle with ovarian cancer

COLMA, Calif. (BCN) — Raquel “Rae” Gonzalez, who announced in July that she was retiring from the Colma City Council, passed away Tuesday after a long battle with ovarian cancer. “No words can describe how we are all feeling upon receiving this terrible news,” said Mayor Helen Fisicaro. “I am honored to have served with […]
COLMA, CA
KRON4 News

Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA

CORRECTION: The original version of this story stated that Joe Alioto Veronese’s mother, Angela, ran for San Francisco mayor twice. In fact, she ran four times. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco sheriff's cadet wants supervisor to set record straight over incident

A San Francisco Sheriff's Department cadet wants Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton to tell the truth about an incident between the two at City Hall in June. The cadet says Walton berated him, threatened him and used the 'n-word'. Walton had previously said the department is sensationalizing what transpired and that they are retaliating against him because he has held the department accountable to oversight measures.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
davisvanguard.org

New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes

San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

Construction begins on Lendlease’s $1.2bn San Francisco tower

Construction has begun on a 47-storey mixed-use tower at 30 Van Ness in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighbourhood by Australian developer Lendlease. The 165m tower, Lendlease’s largest development in the Americas, will cost an estimated $1.2bn and will contain 27,000 sq m of retail and office space, with 333 residencies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma

When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

What are those matching buildings in Oakland?

OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area superintendents sound off on back-to-school plans

OAKLAND, Calif. - Students may or may not be excited to set their alarms again and whip out their notebooks. But the Bay Area's superintendents sure are. KTVU sat down with some schools chiefs across the nine counties to discuss what's in store for the 2022-23 academic school year, from COVID plans to mental health programs.
