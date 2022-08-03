ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Troopers: Drunk woman drove golf cart on Florida highway

WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — A woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in a bag was arrested for driving a golf cart on Florida’s busiest interstate while drunk, according to an arrest report.

The 58-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night on the shoulder of Interstate 95. She is now facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly intoxication in a public place and resisting an officer without violence.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a semitruck driver spotted the woman driving in the golf cart in the center lane of Interstate 95 in Brevard County, which is the heart of Florida's Space Coast. The truck driver “advised she observed the driver of the golf cart passing out while driving," the report said.

The truck driver used her semi to steer the golf cart to the shoulder of the interstate, troopers said.

Once on the shoulder, the truck driver grabbed the keys to the golf cart as the woman tried to drive away. Once troopers arrived at the scene, the woman started arguing with them and insisted she needed her bag. Inside the bag, troopers found an open bottle of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Whiskey, authorities said.

Interstate 95, which stretches up and down the East Coast, is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Former coal town comes together in face of Kentucky floods

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. — (AP) — Barely a week after floodwaters swept downtown and left a foot of mud and twisted, gutted buildings along Main Street, an incongruous sight appeared: A flashing sign declaring JR's Barber Shop "OPEN." As National Guard troops patrolled outside and volunteers on backhoes mounded...
FLEMING-NEON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WOKV

More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — (AP) — The National Weather Service extended a flood watch through Sunday evening for areas of eastern Kentucky ravaged by high water more than a week ago and said there's a threat of thunderstorms in the region for much of the coming week. There's a...
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Cart#Interstate 95#Interstate Highway#Florida Highway Patrol#The Associated Press
WOKV

Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOKV

Biden to join governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and the first lady are expected to join Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, as they meet with families and view damage from storms that have created the worst flooding in Kentucky's history. At least 37 people have died since...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOKV

GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Wisconsin's secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WOKV

Not so fast: California's last nuke plant might run longer

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — An aggressive push toward renewable energy has run headlong into anxiety over keeping the lights on in California, where the largest utility is considering whether to try to extend the lifespan of the state’s last operating nuclear power plant. California is the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Facing critical races for governor and U.S. Senate, Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin are hoping that their support for abortion rights in the face of a Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade can overcome the headwinds of a midterm election long expected to favor Republicans. But there's one key group their strategies might fail to mobilize: Black voters.
WISCONSIN STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
81K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy