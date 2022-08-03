America’s top Corinthian sailors will gather in Newport for the 2022 Resolute Cup

Read on whatsupnewp.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: August 7, 2022
Good Morning, today is Sunday, August 7. 🌊 American Revolutionary War General Nathanael Greene was born on this day in 1742. Greene grew up in the Potowomut section of Warwick and later moved to Coventry where he operated his family’s foundry. 🌊 Enjoy the music of Eddy’s Shoe...
whatsupnewp.com
Here are the 47 cruise ships that are currently scheduled to visit Newport, August – November
After seeing almost no cruise ships for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Newport Harbor is scheduled to welcome a total of 58 cruise ships between May and November, according to Discover Newport‘s 2022 Cruise Ship Schedule. Looking back over the last few years, more than one hundred...
Cumberland Little League falls to Connecticut in opening round at Metro Regional
Cumberland's Little League team stumbled in their first Regional game against Connecticut (Fairfield American) by a score of 3-1. Cameron Slack homered in the third inning before Fairfield nipped Cumberland for three runs in the fourth inning.
independentri.com
Jim’s Dock celebrates 50 years of serving community
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Tradition is the anchor that holds Jim’s Dock firm in the old fishing village of Narragansett where, this month, the small and cozy restaurant on the Point Judith waterfront celebrates 50 years of staying in business. At nearly a half century, Jim’s Dock is still...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
jewishrhody.com
Summer in Jewish Rhody
We all love the beautiful warm summer and this summer has certainly given us time to experience all that Rhode Island has to offer. Here are some scenes from what’s been happening in the Jewish community.
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on pond in Kingston and reservoir in North Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on a pond and part of a Reservoir on Friday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman on Larkin Pond in Kingston and the area of Wenscott Reservoir near...
Taste of Rhode Island returns after 2-year hiatus
The event will feature more than 50 local restauranteurs and vendors, including Whalers, Iggy's Boardwalk, Wormtown Brewery, Safari Room at Ocean Cliff, Chapel Grille, and Legal Seafoods.
rimonthly.com
Say Cheers to These 11 Rhode Island Beer Gardens
Originating in Bavaria, Germany, in the early nineteenth century, a beer garden (biergarten in German) is an open outdoor space with communal seating where chilled beer and tasty traditional food is served. In Rhode Island, it represents warm summer afternoons filled with good company and great drinks. Take a seat at these local beer gardens and patios, in the sun or under some shady trees, and sip on a refreshing brew while the summer days are still here.
WPRI
How to try the ‘glamping’ trend in RI
The summer season means camping for many New Englanders. Around the country, camping has evolved into “glamping” – a more luxurious way to spend some time in the great outdoors. Here in Rhode Island, there is a glamping spot you may want to check out. On Friday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
Large police presence at North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — At least five North Providence police cruisers could be seen outside a home on Wentworth Street on Saturday evening. It’s not clear what brought police to the home. Officers have been in the neighborhood since about 7:30 p.m. This is a developing story. 12 News has a crew on scene […]
WPRI
Eye on RI: Charlestown Seafood Festival
Ashley Erling brings us “Eye on RI” featuring local events and attractions!. Charlestown Seafood Festival- The Charlestown Chamber of Commerce’s annual Seafood Festival 2022, the 37th, is set for Aug. 5-7 at Ninigret Park. There will be local restaurants serving some of the best local seafood around in a county fair setting visited by 50,000 people. It’s been named a “Top 100 Event in North America” and listed as one of 10 Best Summer Seafood Festivals in the Northeast.
whatsupnewp.com
Concert Recap and Photos: Lisa Morales brings warm vibes to the Norman Bird Sanctuary
A near sell-out crowd greeted Texas-based singer Lisa Morales at the Norman Bird Sanctuary Friday evening August 5 in a concert co-produced by Newport Live. Morales charmed those assembled with stories of love, loss, and redemption. It was the first time seeing her live for many in the crowd. Morales...
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
ABC6.com
Two people aboard disabled boat rescued at Worden’s Pond
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Union Fire District of South Kingstown rescued two people on a disabled boat Saturday morning. Chief Steven Pinch said the fire district received a call of a disabled boat with two people aboard just after 10:30 a.m. “Chief Pinch along with members from...
New campaign aimed to bring awareness to Stonington fishermen
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Fishermen in Stonington are working on a new branding campaign that highlights the local fresh catch that they bring in each day. Empire Fisheries is among the first fishermen to get on board the new branding campaign. The campaign also wants to bring awareness about what fishermen do and what they […]
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
Comments / 0