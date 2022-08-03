Read on www.thearknewspaper.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
Silicon Valley
Cupertino apartment complex is grabbed by big Bay Area developer
CUPERTINO — A Cupertino apartment complex near one of Apple’s long-time major office hubs has been bought by one of the Bay Area’s biggest housing developers. Prometheus Real Estate Group, acting through an affiliate, has bought the McClellan Terrace apartment complex in Cupertino, according to documents filed on Aug. 4 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
These 8 San Francisco homes sold for under $1 million last month
Only one of the eight homes approaches 1,300 square feet.
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
sfrichmondreview.com
Tentative Agreement on Street Use Reached Between SI and Outer Sunset Farmers Market
The fate of the Outer Sunset Farmers Market held in front of St. Ignatius Preparatory High School (SI) every Sunday is looking brighter after District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar helped to work out a deal. Although nothing is in writing as of yet, Mar is hoping a Memorandum Of Understanding...
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City’s housing element rejected by state after being first in the county to submit
Redwood City’s draft housing element has been rejected by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) three months after it was submitted to the agency. In a letter dated July 8, the state, which provided over 10 pages of required revisions, asked the city to provide more...
The Bay Area has the largest gap between renting and buying a home in the nation
Even as the Bay Area housing market cools and competition slows, that may not mean it's time to buy a home.
eastcountytoday.net
Intermittent Traffic Breaks on SR4 at Old River Bridge
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform intermittent traffic breaks on State Route 4 for bridge work at the Old River Bridge, near the San Joaquin/Contra Costa County line. Work will occur as follows;. Intermittent traffic breaks on SR-4 at Old River Bridge for...
Bank of America refuses to cash $900 cashier's check from 1988
The cashier's check was originally made out to the San Francisco woman more than 34 years ago.
Berkeley Hills residents should leave during Extreme Fire Weather, city officials say
Even before a wildfire ignites, Berkeley hills residents should leave their homes during Extreme Fire Weather periods, city officials said Friday.
Eater
This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years
This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
everythingsouthcity.com
Traffic Advisory Highway 1 Pacifica Saturday August 6th: Planned Event Expect Delays
South San Francisco, CA August 6, 2022 Submitted by SMC Alert System. Plan for traffic delays on State Route-1 in Pacifica on Sat. Aug. 6. An *event* at Linda Mar Beach from 9AM-4PM is expected to be well attended. Consider using alternate routes. Plan travel in the area accordingly and please bring your patience.
Crews get upper hand on brush fire burning in Livermore
LIVERMORE -- Fire crews in Livermore are making progress on a fire that was burning near Las Positas Road Friday afternoon, according to authorities.The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted that crews were assisting the Livermore Fire Department on a fire burning on the 7500 block of Las Positas Road Friday afternoon at 2:12 p.m. The first call regarding the fire came in shortly before 2 p.m.As of around 3:35 p.m., fire crews were getting knockdown on the fire, Alameda County officials said.They also tweeted images of the earlier firefight.So far, there are not details about how the fire started or if any structures were threatened or damaged.
Fire engulfs commercial building near Oakland International Airport
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- A massive fire engulfed a single story vacant commercial building in the industrial area near Oakland International Airport early Friday, sending flames and smoke towering into the sky.Crews responded to numerous 911 calls reporting the blaze at around 5:45 a.m. By 6 a.m., additional alarms were called in to bring more resources to the firefight."When the first units arrived on the scene, heavy fire was blowing through the roof and well ventilated," said Battalion Chief Ryan Meineke. "Fire was on all three sides of the building."There were about 35 firefighters engaged in a defensive battle with...
Prosecutors could drop charges in Bay Area Batmobile brouhaha
A Batmobile builder facing felony charges in an alleged favor to a Bay Area sheriff’s friend might not appear in court at his previously scheduled Bat-time later this month, as prosecutors weigh dropping the case.
daystech.org
Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme
(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
SFist
COVID Cases In This Summer's BA.5 Surge Most Concentrated In San Francisco's Southern Neighborhoods
According to data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH), Bayview/Hunters Point continued to be a hot spot of COVID infection — and re-infection — in this summer's surge, and the highest concentrations of cases were in the southern part of the city overall. By the...
Pleasanton retirement community duo spend days as the 'Fix-It Guys' for fellow residents
PLEASANTON -- Of the 79,201 residents of Pleasanton, only two are known as the Fix-It Guys: 80-year-old Rick Levesque and 95-year-old Phil Wire. When Levesque and his wife Kathy moved into the Stoneridge Creek retirement community after a 40-year career in nuclear physics at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, he needed a hobby and fast. "After twiddling my thumbs for a few weeks, I said I gotta do something, I'm going nuts," said Levesque. After building a desk and a model wooden ship, Levesque found himself in the wood shop five hours a day, seven days a week. He and Wire, who...
everythingsouthcity.com
Crime Trends in South San Francisco
Thieves are getting more brazen working during the day while neighbors are outside, whether it is stealing catalytic converters, randomly going through parked cars, or attempting to enter a residence – we all need to be more aware of those in our neighborhood. SSFPD will host a virtual Town Hall Monday on this issue – details HERE.
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
