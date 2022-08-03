ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvedere, CA

Silicon Valley

Cupertino apartment complex is grabbed by big Bay Area developer

CUPERTINO — A Cupertino apartment complex near one of Apple’s long-time major office hubs has been bought by one of the Bay Area’s biggest housing developers. Prometheus Real Estate Group, acting through an affiliate, has bought the McClellan Terrace apartment complex in Cupertino, according to documents filed on Aug. 4 with the Santa Clara County Recorder’s Office.
CUPERTINO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Intermittent Traffic Breaks on SR4 at Old River Bridge

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform intermittent traffic breaks on State Route 4 for bridge work at the Old River Bridge, near the San Joaquin/Contra Costa County line. Work will occur as follows;. Intermittent traffic breaks on SR-4 at Old River Bridge for...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
Eater

This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years

This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
POINT REYES STATION, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews get upper hand on brush fire burning in Livermore

LIVERMORE -- Fire crews in Livermore are making progress on a fire that was burning near Las Positas Road Friday afternoon, according to authorities.The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted that crews were assisting the Livermore Fire Department on a fire burning on the 7500 block of Las Positas Road Friday afternoon at 2:12 p.m. The first call regarding the fire came in shortly before 2 p.m.As of around 3:35 p.m., fire crews were getting knockdown on the fire, Alameda County officials said.They also tweeted images of the earlier firefight.So far, there are not details about how the fire started or if any structures were threatened or damaged. 
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fire engulfs commercial building near Oakland International Airport

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- A massive fire engulfed a single story vacant commercial building in the industrial area near Oakland International Airport early Friday, sending flames and smoke towering into the sky.Crews responded to numerous 911 calls reporting the blaze at around 5:45 a.m.  By 6 a.m., additional alarms were called in to bring more resources to the firefight."When the first units arrived on the scene, heavy fire was blowing through the roof and well ventilated," said Battalion Chief Ryan Meineke.  "Fire was on all three sides of the building."There were about 35 firefighters engaged in a defensive battle with...
OAKLAND, CA
daystech.org

Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme

(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pleasanton retirement community duo spend days as the 'Fix-It Guys' for fellow residents

PLEASANTON -- Of the 79,201 residents of Pleasanton, only two are known as the Fix-It Guys: 80-year-old Rick Levesque and 95-year-old Phil Wire. When Levesque and his wife Kathy moved into the Stoneridge Creek retirement community after a 40-year career in nuclear physics at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, he needed a hobby and fast. "After twiddling my thumbs for a few weeks, I said I gotta do something, I'm going nuts," said Levesque. After building a desk and a model wooden ship, Levesque found himself in the wood shop five hours a day, seven days a week. He and Wire, who...
PLEASANTON, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Crime Trends in South San Francisco

Thieves are getting more brazen working during the day while neighbors are outside, whether it is stealing catalytic converters, randomly going through parked cars, or attempting to enter a residence – we all need to be more aware of those in our neighborhood. SSFPD will host a virtual Town Hall Monday on this issue – details HERE.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

