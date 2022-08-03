ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomales, CA

Another Blow for Napa Wine Tourism

Just when the Napa Valley tourism industry seems to be recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the city of Napa has been hit with an outbreak of Legionnaire's disease. Twelve people, all Napa city residents, have been sickened, according to the county health department. Three were hospitalized – one is still on a ventilator – and one has died. According to a county press release: "The individual who passed away was over the age of 50 and had risk factors for severe disease."
8 Gorgeous Waterfront Hotels on the Sonoma-Marin-Mendocino Coast

Dreaming of a coastal getaway? Check into these gorgeous hotels along Highway 1 in Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties. Take a walk on the beach, go surfing, eat oysters or just relax with a tasty glass of wine and someone special by your side. Click through the gallery above for eight favorite places to stay on the coast.
This Point Reyes Station Cheese Shop Institution is Closing After 25 Years

This fall will be a cold one for Marin County cheese fans, sadly, with no boujee charcuterie boards to soften the blow. The Point Reyes Light reports hometown staple Cowgirl Creamery will close its converted barn doors on September 5, though it will be survived by a wholesale production facility in Petaluma. To some, the decision isn’t too shocking — beginning in 2016, the business sold to Swiss dairy conglomerate Emmi who merged Cowgirl with Cypress Grove, a Humboldt County cheesemaker, before announcing the closure of the retail store in a July 18 letter to vendors.
Bay Area Pet Owners Scramble to Find Appointments Amid Veterinarian Shortage

An unprecedented shortage in veterinary care is forcing many people to go to extraordinary lengths to get emergency treatment. Kathleen Stafford said Winnie, her 2-year-old French Bulldog nearly died when an afternoon of dog play led to a spinal injury, requiring emergency surgery. “You never think something like this dire...
Avelo to start flights between Palm Springs, Sonoma County this fall

Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport this fall will add a desert destination to the markets it services. On Nov. 11, Avelo Airlines will launch nonstop flights between the Santa Rosa facility and Palm Springs, airport officials said Aug. 4. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Fridays and Mondays, starting with a $29 introductory one-way fare.
Sonoma County conducts emergency planning for drought

(KRON) – In the North Bay, Sonoma County held a virtual town hall on Thursday sharing details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought it is currently dealing with. “We’re in a significant drought,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said. “Conserve water. Every drop counts.” It was the county’s fourth virtual town hall […]
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
Filoli estate opens vegetable garden ​to public for the first time

The sprawling 16 acres of gardens at Woodside's Filoli estate have been open to the public for nearly 50 years — or at least most of them have. Starting this week, visitors will get a chance to check out a previously unseen garden that was essential back in the days when Filoli was a working estate: the vegetable garden.
Toys R Us opens again in California including Sacramento locations

(KTXL) — Toys R Us, the beloved children’s toy brand, is officially back inside Macy’s stores with several locations throughout California.  According to the Macy’s website, Toy R Us has 30 locations inside its California stores including two in Sacramento at the Arden Fair Mall and the Downtown Commons.  Toys R Us inside the Macy’s […]
Bay Area counties assisting with McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU CO., Calif (KRON) — Fire fighters are still fighting to get a handle on the McKinney fire in northern California. Four people have been killed and more than 57,000 acres have burned. Thousands of acres in Siskiyou County now look like something out of the apocalypse since the fire started four days ago. Daytime […]
Calistoga, Calif., to Deploy Automated License Plate Readers

(TNS) — In an effort to improve Calistoga's policing, six Automated License Plate Reader cameras will soon be installed at the entry points of the city, making Calistoga the first Napa County city to directly lease the devices. The ALPRs — which photograph the license plate numbers and vehicles...
