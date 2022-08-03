ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabrielle Union Is Modelesque In A $330 Kwame Adusei Maxi Dress

By Samjah Iman
Z1079
Z1079
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wu6Yj_0h3aGpBd00
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Gabrielle Union shows off her toned body in a $330 chartreuse, Kwame Adusei maxi dress, and she is beauty personified.

If aging backward were a person, it would definitely be Gabrielle Union. The veteran actress hopped on her Instagram account to showcase the perfect summer dress, and she looks awesome in it. The Kwame Adusei maxi dress leaves little to the imagination as it barely covers the breast area and ties around the neck, revealing a low draped back. The light material flowed nicely over Union’s perfect body, and the color complemented her brown skin tone.

To accent the dress, Union kept her accessories to a minimum, only wearing a bracelet. Her makeup was soft, and her hair was wet and wavy, cascading down her back.

Union captioned the stunning Instagram photo with “Alien Guest Star. Hoping to be bumped up to series regular

.” Her followers flooded her comment section with praises. Fellow actress Essence Atkins showed love for Union by commenting, “Just tell everyone else to go home. Lol.

.” Stylist Jason Bolden wrote, “Expensive.”

We love it when Gabrielle Union comes through with absolute heat on the ‘Gram. We can’t get enough of her chic pictures and sculpted body, and she’s living proof that black surely doesn’t crack. Get it, Gabby!

Gabrielle Union Is Modelesque In A $330 Kwame Adusei Maxi Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

