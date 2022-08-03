ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy who died from COVID honored by department, motorcycle group

By Joey Oliver
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.mlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
nbc25news.com

Possible attempted child abduction in Lapeer County

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted child abduction on Gosline road that occurred on Thursday. Investigators say a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s tried to get children to approach his vehicle in front of their address. According to a news release, when an adult came outside to approach the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Investigators say the suspect then tried to get the caller to get in his vehicle to give him directions. She refused and called 911.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan State Police trooper shoots armed man outside Owosso bar

OWOSSO, MI — An Owosso man is hospitalized after being shot by police while he was allegedly armed with a gun of his own. About 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill, 311 W. Corunna Ave., for reports of a man banging on the door with a gun. A lone female bartender was in the process of closing the bar for the night, and there were no customers inside.
OWOSSO, MI
wsgw.com

State Trooper-Involved Shooting Under Investigation

A state trooper from the Flint Post is on administrative leave after he fired at a suspect Thursday night in Owosso. Michigan State Police First District Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the shooting, which happened about 11:35 p.m. outside the Avenue Bar & Grill. Michigan State Troopers from the...
OWOSSO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama#County Jail#Friendship#Police#Law Enforcement#Motorcycle Group#Corunna
abc12.com

Mother of 39-year-old man shot by police praying he recovers

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of an Owosso man shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper is praying that he recovers from the serious injuries he received. The shooting happened outside The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The bartender working...
OWOSSO, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
OWOSSO, MI
abc12.com

Police looking for stabbing suspect from Munger Potato Festival

MUNGER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing a Birch Run resident during the Munger Potato Festival last weekend. Michigan State Police say the suspect and a 27-year-old man got into an altercation during the festival just after midnight on July 31. The Birch Run man sustained a minor stab wound during the fight.
BIRCH RUN, MI
abc12.com

Lapeer mother killed when falling tree crashes through windshield

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer mother died on Wednesday after a falling tree crashed through the windshield of her pickup truck while it was driving. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says severe thunderstorms moved through the area after 4 p.m. The Furneaux family was driving a Dodge Ram on Peppermill Road near Force Road when a tree fell onto the roadway around 4:30 p.m.
LAPEER, MI
MLive

Vehicle crash investigation closes Jackson intersection

JACKSON, MI -- A busy Jackson roadway has been closed for several hours Friday as police investigate a vehicle crash. Both lanes of Cooper Street near Porter Street currently are closed on Aug. 5, due to a vehicle crash, officials said. The intersection is located near a Citgo gas station at the northern Jackson city limits.
JACKSON, MI
The Flint Journal

The Flint Journal

Flint, MI
19K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.

 https://www.mlive.com/flint/

Comments / 0

Community Policy