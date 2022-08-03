Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy who died from COVID honored by department, motorcycle group

Read on www.mlive.com
One-car crash on I-96 leads to arrest of 2 intoxicated men with guns, one who had to be tased, tackled
Two people are in custody after a one-car crash on I-96 early Sunday morning. Authorities said both men were intoxicated and had guns with CPLs. One suspect had to be tased and tackled.
nbc25news.com
Possible attempted child abduction in Lapeer County
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted child abduction on Gosline road that occurred on Thursday. Investigators say a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s tried to get children to approach his vehicle in front of their address. According to a news release, when an adult came outside to approach the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Investigators say the suspect then tried to get the caller to get in his vehicle to give him directions. She refused and called 911.
Michigan State Police trooper shoots armed man outside Owosso bar
OWOSSO, MI — An Owosso man is hospitalized after being shot by police while he was allegedly armed with a gun of his own. About 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill, 311 W. Corunna Ave., for reports of a man banging on the door with a gun. A lone female bartender was in the process of closing the bar for the night, and there were no customers inside.
wsgw.com
State Trooper-Involved Shooting Under Investigation
A state trooper from the Flint Post is on administrative leave after he fired at a suspect Thursday night in Owosso. Michigan State Police First District Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the shooting, which happened about 11:35 p.m. outside the Avenue Bar & Grill. Michigan State Troopers from the...
abc12.com
Mother of 39-year-old man shot by police praying he recovers
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of an Owosso man shot twice by a Michigan State Police trooper is praying that he recovers from the serious injuries he received. The shooting happened outside The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. Thursday. The bartender working...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police shoot man allegedly armed with gun in Owosso
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso man was injured in a shooting with Michigan State Police outside a business late Thursday. Michigan State Police say troopers and the Owosso Police Department responded to The Avenue Bar & Grill at 311 W. Corunna Ave. around 11:35 p.m. to investigate reports of a man with a gun banging on the door.
Escaped prisoner caught by police during traffic stop in Brighton
An escaped prisoner from Macomb County is back in custody. Fox 2 Detroit reports that Devonta Deshawn Moore was arrested Thursday night during a traffic stop outside of Brighton, with the help of Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies.
WNEM
MSP seeks public assistance identifying person of interest at Munger Potato Fest
BAY REGION, Mich. (WNEM) -Michigan State Police Troopers are asking for public assistance identifying a person of interest involved in a stabbing at the Munger Potato Festival. MSP announced Monday, a 27-year-old Birch Run man was wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending the festival.
Detroit News
Man imprisoned 15 years is suing Oakland County lawmen, ex-cellmates for conviction
Detroit — A man who served 15 years of a life prison term for an arson fire in 2000 that killed five children is suing Oakland County police and ex-cellmates after his conviction was set aside. Juwan Deering, 50, was released from prison last September after a judge vacated...
Sisters of DUI crash victim speak out against drunk driving: 'All those families are wrecked'
GREENVILLE, Mich. — Jackie White and Shirley Fuller encouraged their sister Myrtle to move back to Michigan for a fresh start. Before she had even found a place to live, Myrtle was killed by a drunk driver on Cass Street in Greenville. Another man, Jeremy Wabeke was also killed in the crash.
abc12.com
Police looking for stabbing suspect from Munger Potato Festival
MUNGER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing a Birch Run resident during the Munger Potato Festival last weekend. Michigan State Police say the suspect and a 27-year-old man got into an altercation during the festival just after midnight on July 31. The Birch Run man sustained a minor stab wound during the fight.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials looking for suspect involved with a Washtenaw County murder
DETROIT – Officials are looking for a suspect who was involved in a murder that took place in Washtenaw County. According to The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team, 19-year-old Coreyon Brown was involved in a shooting that took place on June 28 in Ypsilanti. Officials reported that Brown...
Escapee from Eastpointe back in custody after traffic stop in Brighton
A man who was wanted after escaping police custody was found Thursday during a traffic stop in Brighton, authorities in Livingston County say.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 hurt at Oakland County house party when neighbor ‘came over and began to stab people,’ police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Four people were injured at an Oakland County house party when a neighbor “came over and began to stab people,” according to police. The incident happened June 25 at a home in the 700 block of Newman Lane in Pontiac, officials said. Oakland County...
36-Year-Old Katelyn Furneaux Died In A Traffic Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer, MI)
The Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a solo weather-related traffic crash at the Imlay City and Wilde Road intersection. A Lapeer woman was killed in the traffic crash on Wednesday.
WNEM
Police: 4-year-old, mother in critical condition after being struck by car
CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter are in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Officers were sent to the crash at 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 3 on N. Michigan Avenue north of Stoker Drive in Carrollton Township. According to the...
abc12.com
Lapeer mother killed when falling tree crashes through windshield
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Lapeer mother died on Wednesday after a falling tree crashed through the windshield of her pickup truck while it was driving. The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office says severe thunderstorms moved through the area after 4 p.m. The Furneaux family was driving a Dodge Ram on Peppermill Road near Force Road when a tree fell onto the roadway around 4:30 p.m.
Vehicle crash investigation closes Jackson intersection
JACKSON, MI -- A busy Jackson roadway has been closed for several hours Friday as police investigate a vehicle crash. Both lanes of Cooper Street near Porter Street currently are closed on Aug. 5, due to a vehicle crash, officials said. The intersection is located near a Citgo gas station at the northern Jackson city limits.
Jurors watch video of Michigan teen tell police he shot ex-friend while she robbed him
SAGINAW, MI — When he was 17, Cody R. Nelson allegedly shot a former friend in his family’s Zilwaukee house, the sounds of which were recorded by an idling video game. Now 20, Nelson’s case is finally being heard by jurors, tasked with determining if he shot the woman in self-defense or with intent to kill her.
Driver denied hitting Make-A-Wish bicyclists and said crash scene ‘almost looks real,’ police say
IONIA COUNTY, MI – Immediately after the crash, the driver accused of running over five Make-A-Wish bicyclists, killing two and critically injuring three others, denied hitting anything. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, of Ionia, is accused of driving under the influence of drugs in the crash Saturday, July 30, that...
