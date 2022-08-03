Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy who died from COVID honored by department, motorcycle group

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible attempted child abduction on Gosline road that occurred on Thursday. Investigators say a man who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s tried to get children to approach his vehicle in front of their address. According to a news release, when an adult came outside to approach the male told her he was trying to get directions for milk. Investigators say the suspect then tried to get the caller to get in his vehicle to give him directions. She refused and called 911.

LAPEER COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO