DoD’s missing Jan. 6 phone records need investigation, Senate leader demands

Read on www.navytimes.com
Guest
4d ago
oh that's funny what about the other deleted text messages that the Democrats did are they going to get investigated as well
Reply
2
Related
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Pentagon denies D.C. request for National Guard migrant help
The Pentagon rejected a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants being bused to the city from two southern states.
americanmilitarynews.com
Ret. Gen. Kellogg calls on SCOTUS to grant late soldier’s Purple Heart blocked by Army
Retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg and former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie joined a legal brief on Monday arguing for the U.S. Supreme Court to grant a Purple Heart decoration to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joshua Berry. Berry was injured in the Nov. 5, 2009 Fort Hood shooting...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
RELATED PEOPLE
Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force
Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
Washington Examiner
China made huge land purchase just minutes from top secret US military drone base
A Chinese government-linked company bought a huge plot of land just miles from a crucial military drone base in North Dakota. Fufeng Group, a massive agricultural company with strong ties to Beijing, purchased 370 acres as a location for its new wet corn mill in the agribusiness park in Grand Forks, a short distance from Grand Forks Air Force Base.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Navy Times
Retired Navy chief charged over ‘fraudulent’ scheme targeting sailors, vets
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a retired Navy chief with fraud over allegations that he took nearly $355,000 in investment funds from dozens of sailors, reservists and veterans who were part of a chief Facebook group and spent nearly half the money on gambling and personal expenses, the agency announced Thursday.
Al-Zawahiri was on his Kabul balcony. How Hellfire missiles took him out
Two Hellfire missiles ended al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri's life in a safehouse balcony in a wealthy neighborhood in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, at 6:18 a.m. Sunday, a senior administration official said Monday. The missiles were launched by an unmanned aerial vehicle, or drone, killing him instantly. The nature...
Navy Times
Navy identifies Arleigh Burke sailor who died falling overboard in Baltic Sea
The Navy identified the sailor assigned to the guided-missile destroyer Arleigh Burke who died falling overboard into the Baltic Sea on Aug. 1. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman, originally from North Carolina, joined the Arleigh Burke in April after wrapping up training at Surface Warfare Engineering School Command at Great Lakes, Illinois.
Chinese land purchase adjacent to Air Force base: 'This is just impossibly stupid'
Jul. 15, 2022 - 02:20 - Senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute and author of 'The Great China-U.S. Tech War' Gordon Chang details the espionage against the United States by the Chinese government on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Senate Confirms Appointment Of Michael E. Langley As the Marine Corps’ First Black Four-Star General
U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael E. Langley is the first Black four-star Marine confirmed as general. He is the first African-American to attain such a high-ranking position in the 246 years history of the Marine Corps, according to The Washington Post. In June, President Joe Biden nominated Langley, and...
Air Force calls on F-35 aircraft to stand down temporarily over faulty ejection seat concerns
The U.S. Air Force on Friday confirmed to Fox News that it had temporarily called in its F-35 Lightning II fleet following concerns related to faulty ejection seats. "Out of an abundance of caution, Air Combat Command units will execute a stand-down on July 29 to expedite the inspection process," ACC said in a statement to Fox News Digital.
MilitaryTimes
Commander of Cannon Air Force Base medical squadron relieved
The commander of a Cannon Air Force Base squadron that is responsible for providing medical care to almost 13,000 military beneficiaries in New Mexico and Texas was relieved July 11. Lt. Col. Kenneth Beadle was relieved of command due to “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to...
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Navy Times
Watch the US Navy and allies blast the bejeezus out of this retired frigate
By most accounts, the retired Navy guided-missile frigate Rodney M. Davis enjoyed a long and successful sea service career. Its was commissioned back in 1987 and served faithfully for 28 years. After retirement, it received a nice shadowbox and proceeded to talk the gate guard’s ear off before every commissary visit.
Little-known modified Hellfire missiles likely killed al Qaeda's Zawahiri
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Two Hellfire missiles fired from a drone killed the leader of al Qaeda, causing surprisingly little damage beyond the target, suggesting they may be a version of the missile shrouded in secrecy and used by the United States to avoid non-combatant casualties.
americanmilitarynews.com
US judge blocks Air Force from kicking out, punishing thousands of unvaccinated troops
On Thursday, a federal judge in Ohio put a temporary stop to the U.S. Air Force kicking out thousands of service members who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Judge Matthew W. McFarland, of Ohio’s Southern District, granted a temporary restraining order in the case of Hunter Doster, et al. v. Hon Frank Kendall, et al., in which Doster and other service members sued the Air Force Secretary to grant religious exemptions to the service’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Comments / 1