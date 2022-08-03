ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Push to put recreational marijuana in Arkansas on November ballot hits roadblock

By Bill Smith, Alex Kienlen
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A decision Wednesday by Arkansas election officials has put a halt on plans to put a bill allowing the recreational use of marijuana on the November ballot.

The group Responsible Growth Arkansas submitted petition signatures in July to the Arkansas Secretary of State for a constitutional amendment to allow marijuana use in the state outside the current medical-only restrictions.

The State Board of Election Commissioners ruled Wednesday that the ballot title language did not include a limit on THC proportion, which commissioners argued would be confusing to voters.

Secretary of State John Thurston said last week that the petition had garnered the required number of signatures to move forward and sent the official signature count on Tuesday.

Arkansas officials OK signatures for marijuana initiative

The next step of the amendment approval process was the ballot item being reviewed by the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners, which rejected the plan Wednesday.

Arkansas averaged $22.37M of medical marijuana per month for fiscal year

The denial by the board does not mean that the amendment will not be on the ballot. Supporters of the measure can file a lawsuit, which would be directly heard by the state Supreme Court.

Steve Lancaster, RGA’s legal counsel, said the group is already working on a lawsuit.

“There’s always a challenge,” Lancaster. “It’s always going to get before the Arkansas Supreme Court. They’re going to decide this, so it’s not a surprise.”

Comments / 3

Rita Jenkins
4d ago

how can they reject something that has enough signatures to go thru. they work for us not the other way around.if their going to turn down things that Americans want then I'm guess we need a new committee in there

Reply
5
Madusa Hittle
4d ago

politicians could care less about what we want they got twice the signatures needed how can they say no

Reply
3
