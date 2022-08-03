Air Quality Alert issued for Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough, Interior Rockingham by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Windham HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heat index values in the middle 90s to lower 100s expected. * WHERE...In New York, the Capital District, Mid Hudson Valley, Mohawk Valley, central and southern Taconics, and Glens Falls Saratoga Region. In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In Massachusetts, southern Berkshire County. In Vermont, eastern Windham County. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:11:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Essex THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL ESSEX COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out over Massachusetts Bay. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Boston/Norton.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 19:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-07 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Essex A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL ESSEX COUNTY At 753 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Manchester, or near Beverly, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Beverly, Manchester and Wenham. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Heat Advisory issued for Barnstable, Central Middlesex County, Dukes, Eastern Essex by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 15:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Barnstable; Central Middlesex County; Dukes; Eastern Essex; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Southern Worcester; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102. * WHERE...Northern Connecticut, all of Massachusetts east of the Berkshires except for Nantucket, and all of Rhode Island except for Block Island. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Hillsborough, Western And Central Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Hillsborough; Western And Central Hillsborough A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hillsborough County through 245 PM EDT At 154 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Brookline, or 8 miles west of Nashua, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nashua, Milford, Amherst, Hollis, Mason, Brookline, Hudson and Pelham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Oxford, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Oxford; York The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern York County in southwestern Maine South central Oxford County in western Maine West central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cornish, or 13 miles northeast of Ossipee, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgton, Hiram, Cornish, Standish, Limington, Limerick, Denmark, Parsonsfield, Baldwin, Porter and Sebago. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Middlesex; Norfolk; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts East central Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 410 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Newton, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Newton, Somerville, Waltham, Brookline, Medford, Revere, Arlington, Everett, Braintree, Chelsea, Watertown, Needham, Wellesley, Milton, Belmont, Dedham and Winthrop. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0