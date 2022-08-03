Air Quality Alert issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-08 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Pike; Wyoming HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected. * WHERE...In New York, valley locations in eastern Sullivan County. In Pennsylvania, lower elevations of Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Pike counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will be elevated in the upper 60s to mid 70s offering little relief. The highest heat index values will be located across lower elevations and urban areas Monday afternoon through early evening.

