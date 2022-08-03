Finn Balor Has a Message For Unhappy WWE Stars Who Want To Leave The Company

Read on comicbook.com
Former WWE Champion Makes Shocking Return on SmackDown
Tonight's WWE SmackDown was the first SmackDown of the new Triple H era in creative, and it saved one of its biggest surprises for last. Roman Reigns and The Usos would close out SmackDown, heading to the ring to talk about Reigns' victory against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam, and they would have some fun with Paul Heyman's absence. Reigns' next opponent would then enter the picture as Drew McIntyre headed to the ring, but he never made it there, as he was attacked by a familiar face to NXT fans. Karrion Kross would make his shocking return to WWE after previously being released, and Scarlett made her return to WWE as well, delivering a big moment and looking like the next challengers to The Bloodline's dominance in WWE.
WWE Reportedly Discussing Bringing Back Former Champion
WWE shocked everyone at SummerSlam when Bayley returned and brought Io Sky and Dakota Kai with her as a new faction, and now a new report suggests that WWE is discussing bringing back another previously released star. According to Fightful Select WWE has discussed bringing back former NXT Champion Karrion Kross (now Killer Kross), and several in the industry expect him to return. One source noted they believed it was already in WWE's plans to bring him back, but there have been no confirmations of that yet. That said, Fightful did confirm that his name had at least been discussed within WWE.
Update on Three WWE Stars Who Have Been Absent From TV Since Vince McMahon Left
WWE is officially under new creative leadership in Paul "Triple H" Levesque and between SummerSlam and this past week's lineup of weekly TV programming, changes in booking philosophy have already started popping up. But a few wrestlers have suddenly vanished from TV, leading to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select to post an update regarding three of them over the weekend. The first, and the most accomplished of the trio is Kevin Owens. The former NXT and Universal Champion hasn't been seen since the July 18 episode of Monday Night Raw where he hosted The Kevin Owens Show and continued the storyline between Seth Rollins and Riddle leading into SummerSlam.
AEW Star Reportedly Injured at Battle of the Belts 3
All Elite Wrestling will spotlight Title gold at tonight's Battle of the Belts III special on TNT, but unfortunately, there was an injury during the event. The event was taped before Rampage this week, and it's now been revealed that Jamie Hayter, who faced Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship at the event, suffered a broken nose during the match. The news was announced by Jerry Sorrentino of Icons of Wrestling Convention and Fanfest, where Hayter was scheduled to appear. Unfortunately because of her injury, she had to cancel that appearance, and you can find the full post and details below. We wish Hayter all the best and a speedy recovery.
NXT Star Teases Jumping to WWE's Main Roster for the Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament
WWE's Adam Pearce announced on Friday that the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships would be returning and that the winner of a tournament will be crowned the new champs. The former champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi, were suspended and stripped of the titles back in May after walking out on an episode of Raw over creative disputes (though there are already numerous reports that they're heading back to the company). WWE announced at the time that a tournament to crown new champions would take place, but updates about said tournament dried up almost immediately and the idea seemed to be scrapped.
Johnny Gargano Trends Ahead of WWE Raw Returning to Cleveland
Johnny Gargano was once again trending on Sunday as WWE fans speculated over his possible return on this week's Monday Night Raw. The episode takes place in Cleveland, Gargano's hometown, and the NXT Triple Crown Champion has repeatedly left the door open for a return to the promotion after leaving in December in order to be home for the birth of his first child, Quill. Fans have also speculated that a return to WWE is much more appealing for "Johnny Wrestling" now that Paul Levesque is running WWE Creative, given how closely they worked for years in NXT and how that leadership change has already benefited one of Gargano's closest friends in Tommaso Ciampa.
Bray Wyatt Delivers Another Twitter Message, This Time Loaded With References to the Pro Wrestling Industry
Bray Wyatt (Wyndham Rotunda) popped up on Twitter on Sunday with yet another obscure message, this time discussing his thoughts on the pro wrestling industry while dropping a few nods to various wrestlers and promotions. The message reads, "Wrestling is not a love story, it's a Fairy Tale for masochists. A comedy for people who criticize punchlines. A fantasy most can't understand, a spectacle no one can deny. Lines are blurred. Heroes are villains. Budgets are cut. Business is Business.
WWE: Possible Injury Suffered at Saturday's Live Event in North Charleston
WWE hosted its latest Saturday Night's Main Event at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday night. Fans who attended the event started reporting throughout the night that the Raw Women's Championship match had an issue when Carmella had to be helped to the back during a triple threat with current champion Bianca Belair and Asuka. The former women's champion spent a good chunk of the match rolling out of the ring to try and generate heat from the crowd, but after a backflip spot she rolled out of the ring once again and the referee threw up the "X" to signify an injury.
WWE Finally Reveals Women's Tag Team Titles Tournament Start Date
While WWE's Clash at the Castle was very much in the mix for tonight's SmackDown, it wasn't the only event in the spotlight, as tonight fans finally got some long-awaited details on the Women's Tag Team Championships. The Titles haven't been referred to or discussed on WWE TV since it was announced that Sasha Banks and Naomi were indefinitely suspended after they walked out of WWE, which was followed by the announcement of a tournament to crown new Champions. Since then WWE fans haven't heard anything, but tonight it was announced that the tournament is indeed happening, and it will kick off on next week's Monday Night Raw.
More Details on AEW Fight Forever Ahead of THQ Nordic Showcase
More details regarding All Elite Wrestling's first console video game, AEW Fight Forever, dropped via Fightful Select on Sunday ahead of THQ Nordic's digital showcase this week where the game's first trailer will officially drop. Pre-orders for the game popped up on Amazon last week and included information about the different game modes that will be offered. There was also a cover image for the game featuring CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Dr. Britt Baker and Jade Cargill. That was apparently designed by THQ Nordic and not AEW's graphics team — which is why the wrestlers themselves were apparently surprised to learn they had been chosen for the game's cover.
Ric Flair Brawls With Carlos Colon in Puerto Rico One Week After His Last Match
Ric Flair competed in his final match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville one week ago, but a mere six days later he was back at another wrestling event getting physical with fellow wrestling legend Carlos Colon. As previously announced, Flair was in Andrade El Idolo's corner for a match against Carlito and World Wrestling Council's 49th Anniversary show. Flair tried to interfere in the match, then poked Eddie Colon (aka Primo) in the eyes when he tried to get him to head to the back.
Bayley Seemingly Offers WWE NXT Star a Spot in new Faction
Bayley made her grand return to WWE at SummerSlam, but she wasn't alone, as Dakota Kai and Io Sky stood alongside her as part of a brand new faction. Since then the new group, which is known as Control, has already made a statement by attacking Becky Lynch on Monday Night Raw, but it appears they aren't exactly done recruiting. Bayley was recently interviewed by After The Bell, and during the conversation, she was asked about the women of NXT 2.0. She would go on to compliment the work ethic she saw during her time in the performance center, but she would also single out Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne, and she seemingly offered up the star a spot in her new faction.
AEW's Wardlow Gets Slammed Through a Table After Battle of the Belts 3 win
First up at AEW's Battle of the Belts III was the fight for the TNT Championship, as TNT Champion Wardlow took on Jay Lethal for the gold. Coming into the match Lethal knew he would need to watch out for the Powerbomb, which has become Wardlow's signature, but Wardlow showcased that he's far more than just Powerbombs, and took on Lethal with a blend of technique and power. A headbutt really put Lethal on the ropes, and that led to Wardlow getting the pin and the win, but unfortunately, he was about to get a beatdown before getting slammed through a table despite getting the win.
WWE Reveals Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Title Challenger for Clash at the Castle
WWE SummerSlam was full of memorable moments, including how the battle for the SmackDown Women's Championship happened to end. Those who watched the show will remember that Liv Morgan was able to pin Ronda Rousey's shoulders to the mat while she was applying the armbar, but Morgan ended up tapping out right before that, though the referee didn't spot it. That's probably why Morgan heard some boos during her promo addressing the win, but then it was time for a new challenger to be revealed, and after a grueling gauntlet match, the final two challengers left were Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler. Though Rodriguez gave it her all, it was Baszler who emerged as the winner, and now she will face Morgan at Clash at the Castle for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
