Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ Gets Fall 2024 Autumn Release Date

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of Warner Bros Discovery axing Batgirl for HBO Max, they have put forward a silver lining: Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel, Joker: Folie A Deux, is getting a Oct. 4, 2024 release date.

Warners already had the day on hold previously for an untitled DC event film, so it’s not shocking to see Joker 2 wind up during the first weekend of October. Warners took the October domestic opening to a record level with $96.2M with Joker in 2019. The film legged out to $335.4M domestic and globally is the highest grossing R-rated movie ever at $1.07 billion. Joker won two Oscars: Best Actor for star Joaquin Phoenix and Original Music Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir’s music. The movie was nominated for 11 Oscars including Best Picture and Phillips Best Director.

Deadline has learned about this from a recent update in Comscore.

As indicated in Phillips’ social media post of the screenplay cover, the sequel is entitled Joker: Folie à deux , which is a French reference for a medical term pertaining to a mental disorder which affects two or more people.

We hear that a production start in December is on track for Joker: Folie à deux.

