Action In Madigan Trial On Hold Until Next Year

Pritzker, Bailey Exchange Verbal Jabs
The rhetoric is heating up in the race for Illinois governor, as Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey trade potshots. Pritzker fired first in the latest skirmish, with an ad this week criticizing Bailey for denouncing government “handouts” while at the same time Bailey’s family farm accepted $2 million in federal pandemic relief funds. The Pritzker ad notes that Bailey also donated thousands of dollars to his campaign fund, suggesting taxpayer dollars were helping to underwrite his political ambitions. Bailey has now responding with a blistering video mocking Pritzker as a “trust fund kid” who inherited his wealth. Bailey says Pritzker “never worked a day” in his life.
Federal report calls out Illinois for not reporting unemployment fraud
(The Center Square) – The federal government issued a scathing report on the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s failure to disclose misspending during the pandemic. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General highlights Illinois for failing to submit required information on the...
Pritzker Talks LGBTQ Rights At Cafe Vandalized Over Drag Show
Governor JB Pritzker is touting his support of LGBTQ rights… and drawing a contrast with Republican opponent Darren Bailey. Pritzker made a campaign stop Friday at UpRising Bakery and Café, the suburban Chicago restaurant that recently had to cancel what it billed as a “family-friendly” drag show after the business was vandalized.
New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X
(The Center Square) – Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Pritzker administration also provided updates on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive health care in Illinois....
Jesse White Named Grand Marshal Of State Fair Parade
Longtime Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has been named the grand marshal for this year’s Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade. White is the longest-serving secretary of state in Illinois history, after first being elected to the post in 1998. He opted not to run for re-election this year. White, who is 88, is also a former U.S Army paratrooper and founder of the Jesse White Tumbling Team for youth.
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair
(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
Stop producing ‘forever chemicals’ says Illinois Environmental Council
(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
New report shows Illinois is ranked third for outbound migration
(The Center Square) – Data from a moving website shows the outmigration from Illinois has continued this year. According to the moving website moveBuddha, data for state-to-state moves shows that for every 42 moves into Illinois there are 100 moving out, the third highest outbound interest in the country this year, behind New York and California.
$1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize Still Unclaimed
It’s been a week since a ticket sold in Northern Illinois matched all the winning numbers for a $1.3 billion Mega Millions prize… but no one has yet come forward to claim those winnings. Illinois Lottery officials say that’s not really surprising, because of the life-altering ramifications of...
Animatronic Dinosaurs To Be Featured At Illinois State Fair
Among the new attractions at this year’s Illinois State Fair will be a collection of very large animatronic dinosaurs. The exhibit in Happy Hollow is created by Dino Don, Inc., billed as the world’s leading supplier of robotic dinosaurs for museums, zoos and other attractions. The company was a consultant on the original Jurassic Park movie.
