Read on www.speedsport.com
Related
speedsport.com
Hafertepe Jr. Leads ‘Mr. Sprint Car’ Standings
KNOXVILLE, Iowa – A strong 360 Nationals has propelled Sam Hafertepe Jr. to the fore in the Beaver Drill & Tool Jesse Hockett “Mr. Sprint Car” standings heading into Sunday’s Xtream Powered by Mediacom Capitani Classic Presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway. Points are...
speedsport.com
Larson & Four Former Winners On Friday
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Reigning Knoxville Nationals winner Kyle Larson and four drivers who have won the 360 Knoxville Nationals headline Friday’s qualifying night field for the 32nd 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank at Knoxville Raceway. Larson is scheduled to drive Paul Silva’s familiar No. 57...
speedsport.com
Reutzel Banks $30,000 In Record Time
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Aaron Reutzel wired the field to capture the 32nd annual 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. With a $15,000 prize, and an equal amount of lap money, the Clute, Texas, native took home $30,000 for his drive aboard the Ridge & Sons Racing No. 8. Reutzel bested fellow Texas native, Sam Hafertepe Jr., who closed late.
speedsport.com
Henderson Eyes August Peak
One of the local favorites at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway to keep an eye on is always Justin Henderson. Henderson divided his time as a youngster between Minnesota and South Dakota, and now lives in Tea, S.D. He came by his racing ability naturally. His father, Rod, paved the way in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
speedsport.com
Fan Forum/Event Schedule: Knoxville Nationals
KNOXVILLE, Iowa – The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum has another busy, action-packed week planned during the 61st running of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s, Aug. 10-13. Among the events in the museum is the popular Fan Fair Forums, the autograph sessions, Members Only VIP Reception, the SPEED SPORT Booth, and the Saturday Auction.
speedsport.com
Brown Delivers In 360 Nationals Run
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Brian Brown led wire to wire to on Mid-Am Building Supply 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank night two at the Knoxville Raceway Friday. Lynton Jeffrey emerged as the high point man for both qualifying nights and will sit on the pole for Saturday’s...
speedsport.com
Reutzel Is Top Point Earner On Night One
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Much like the Knoxville Nationals, the 360 Knoxville Nationals preliminary night events are mainly about accumulating points. Aaron Reutzel did that job the best on Thursday night, earning 487 out of a possible 500 points after qualifying fourth in the 52-car field and finishing third in the 20-lap feature.
Comments / 0