Read on www.wmay.com
Related
wmay.com
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair
(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
wmay.com
Bloomberg Harvard City Fellow Begins Work In Springfield
A Harvard graduate has begun work in Springfield in her new position as part of the inaugural class of Bloomberg Harvard City Hall Fellows. Sai Joshi joined the city’s Office of Planning and Economic Development on August 1st. She will focus on developing a “Whole Block Restoration” strategy for troubled areas of Springfield. Joshi is an architect with a focus on urban design, planning, and policy.
wmay.com
Proposal To Purchase Enos Park Homes Remains Stalled In Committee
Some Springfield aldermen are still balking at a request for nearly $300,000 to assist the Enos Park Neighborhood Association as it struggles with the cost of a neighborhood redevelopment program. The city had already put up money in past years to help the association acquire and maintain more than 70 properties in the neighborhood, but the group has been unable to stay ahead of its costs for taxes and professional services. Mayor Jim Langfelder says if the city doesn’t purchase the properties, they could be sold individually at tax auction, making it harder to market the properties in bigger blocks to prospective developers. But an ordinance authorizing the city to buy the properties has been stalled in committee for weeks.
wmay.com
Langfelder Wonders If Politics Impacted Wyndham Votes
Mayor Jim Langfelder is raising the possibility that politics might have something to do with the vote against putting more apartments in the Wyndham City Centre complex. Four Springfield aldermen have publicly come out in support of Langfelder’s opponent in next year’s election, city Treasurer Misty Buscher. Three of the four… Chuck Redpath, Kristin DiCenso, and Ralph Hanauer… voted against the zoning variance. The fourth… Erin Conley… originally supported the change but then switched her vote to “no” when it came up for a second vote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmay.com
Sangamon County Back To ”High” Rate Of COVID Transmission
Sangamon County has returned to a “high” rate of COVID transmission, according to the CDC, even as the pace of new local infections appears to slow down a bit. The county had 600 new confirmed cases and no COVID-related fatalities in the past seven days, compared to 706 new cases and two deaths the previous week.
wmay.com
Deadlines Loom For Wyndham City Centre Project
The fate of Springfield’s Wyndham City Centre is coming down to the wire. Mayor Jim Langfelder is hoping that the downtown high-rise hotel’s current owner and a New York developer will introduce a revised zoning request as early as Monday. Aldermen have twice rejected the proposal to convert the hotel into mostly apartments, leaving it with only 80 to 100 hotel rooms. The partners cannot reintroduce the same proposal for 18 months, but a revised request could be acted upon within 60 days.
wmay.com
Downtown Sidewalks Slated For Power Washing In Beautification Effort
Expect to see crews doing some intense power washing of downtown Springfield sidewalks in the days to come. It’s part of a downtown beautification effort. Crews have been working on the project for a few weeks, but the city says it is devoting more time and manpower to completing the work. Crews will be power washing downtown sidewalks between 8am and 5pm Mondays through Thursdays for the next two to three weeks.
wmay.com
County: No Movement Yet To Transfer Mentally Ill Inmates
Despite the temporary restraining order issued by a Sangamon County judge, there’s been no apparent movement yet by the Illinois Department of Human Services to transfer county jail inmates in need of psychiatric care. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell says the jail is currently housing six inmates who have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Sewer Inspections Begin Monday
Beginning Monday, crews will be inspecting sewer manholes in the northeast corner of Springfield as part of the ongoing project to identify deficiencies that have contributed to flooding related to the city’s sewer system. Crews will use a 360-degree camera that will be lowered into the manhole from their...
wmay.com
Street Name Change Proposed To Honor Late Businessman
The Springfield City Council will vote this month on a proposal to rename a west-side road in honor of a longtime local businessman who passed away in June. An ordinance before the council would rename Baer Boulevard as O’Shea Way, in honor of the late David “Bud” O’Shea.
wmay.com
Free Metered Parking Expected To Continue Into 2023
You may eventually have to start plugging meters again in downtown Springfield, but it probably won’t be this year. Downtown visitors have not been required to pay for parking at meters since the start of the COVID pandemic back in March of 2020. Mayor Jim Langfelder says an eventual move back to paid metered parking downtown depends on a lot of unresolved variables, including the extent to which state workers fully return to downtown offices. The mayor has in the past also linked the return of paid metered parking to an upgrade to “smart” parking meters downtown, a project which could take months.
wmay.com
August 5, 2022
(The Center Square) – Data from a moving website shows the outmigration from Illinois has continued this year.…. 'Aftershock' director says Hulu documentary “comes at a crucial time”. August 5, 2022 1:00 pm. Hulu Aftershock, a documentary out now on Hulu, follows the widowed husbands of Shamony Gibson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmay.com
Victim Of Fatal Crash Identified
The Sangamon County coroner has identified the victim of a fatal Friday morning crash in Springfield. Coroner Jim Allmon says 30-year-old Elyse Davis of Springfield died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in that crash. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened around 2:30am Friday in the 800 block of West Monroe.
wmay.com
Woman Dies In Early Morning Springfield Crash
A woman is dead after an early-morning car crash in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the 30-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck in the 800 block of West Monroe just before 4:30am Friday. An autopsy is being conducted. The woman’s name was not...
wmay.com
Animal Control Contract With Advocacy Groups Includes Non-Disparagement Clause
Sangamon County Animal Control’s new contract with animal advocacy groups who accept animals from the shelter includes a provision requiring that the local organizations do not make negative public statements or social media comments about Animal Control. The contract says such statements “impair working relationships” with Animal Control, because...
wmay.com
Drugs, Guns Seized In Raid
Springfield police have made another big drug and gun bust. The department’s Pro-Active Crime Unit and Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant just before 6am Friday at a home on South 3rd Street. Police found 19 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale, and two loaded guns, including one with an extended magazine.
Comments / 0