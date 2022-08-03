80-Year-Old Liquor Store Owner Shoots Armed Robber With His Shotgun

Heroes can come in all shapes and sizes…

And sometimes, they come in the form of an 80-year-old man.

According to ABC News, a robber with a rifle was shot by a quick-thinking convenience store owner in Norco, California, and the store owner just so happened to be 80-years-old.

People robbing stores with AR-15s these days, eh? Damn…

The quick standoff occurred around 2:45 AM on Sunday, when the store owner pulled out his shotgun behind the counter and shot the culprit. The owner of the store, reportedly saw the would-be assailants on security camera and grabbed the shotgun.

Four suspects pulled up to the store in a BMW SUV, and walked inside the store with their rifles pointed directly at the owner, in a robbery attempt.

In the video footage, you can hear one of the suspects screaming:

“He shot my arm off, he shot my arm off!”

In this instance, the sheriff’s department praised the owner for his quick action:

“In this case, a lawfully armed member of our community prevented a violent crime and ensured their own safety, while being confronted with multiple armed suspects.”

Authorities discovered the injured suspect in the hospital, suffering from the gunshot wound. The other suspects were found outside the hospital in the BMW, which was previously reported as stolen. Law enforcement also found stolen guns inside the SUV.

Three suspects were taken into custody on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy, and their bail was set at $500,000.

The injured suspect remained in the hospital, and was in critical but stable condition. He will be booked into jail after he is released from the hospital.

Talk about a legend. That 80-year-old convenience store owner probably saved not only his own life, but possibly others inside,.

He did have a heart attack shortly after the shooting, however is resting in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.