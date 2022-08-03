ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norco, CA

80-Year-Old Liquor Store Owner Shoots Armed Robber With His Shotgun

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ULeK_0h3aC9Us00

Heroes can come in all shapes and sizes…

And sometimes, they come in the form of an 80-year-old man.

According to ABC News, a robber with a rifle was shot by a quick-thinking convenience store owner in Norco, California, and the store owner just so happened to be 80-years-old.

People robbing stores with AR-15s these days, eh? Damn…

The quick standoff occurred around 2:45 AM on Sunday, when the store owner pulled out his shotgun behind the counter and shot the culprit. The owner of the store, reportedly saw the would-be assailants on security camera and grabbed the shotgun.

Four suspects pulled up to the store in a BMW SUV, and walked inside the store with their rifles pointed directly at the owner, in a robbery attempt.

In the video footage, you can hear one of the suspects screaming:

“He shot my arm off, he shot my arm off!”

In this instance, the sheriff’s department praised the owner for his quick action:

“In this case, a lawfully armed member of our community prevented a violent crime and ensured their own safety, while being confronted with multiple armed suspects.”

Authorities discovered the injured suspect in the hospital, suffering from the gunshot wound. The other suspects were found outside the hospital in the BMW, which was previously reported as stolen. Law enforcement also found stolen guns inside the SUV.

Three suspects were taken into custody on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy, and their bail was set at $500,000.

The injured suspect remained in the hospital, and was in critical but stable condition. He will be booked into jail after he is released from the hospital.

Talk about a legend. That 80-year-old convenience store owner probably saved not only his own life, but possibly others inside,.

He did have a heart attack shortly after the shooting, however is resting in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

Comments / 14

Jack
4d ago

A shotgun is a great defense weapon for home or business. Tremendous power in short-range situations and the scatter of multiple BBs gives a good margin for error in aiming when you are under stress.

Reply(1)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Gas station customer shoots and kills robbery suspect on ‘violent crime spree’

A Missouri customer at a convenience store in St Charles shot and killed a man suspected of being responsible for a string of armed robberies across the city. Early on Saturday morning, authorities received their first call about a 26-year-old man who had entered a Mobile on the Run convenience store near the 1400 block of S Fifth Street and had held a knife to the clerk’s throat while he reportedly robbed her, police said in a statement on Facebook.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Cops Caught Pointing Guns at Teen for Recording Them: 'What Weapon'

Video of Virginia police officers pointing guns at a teenager who was filming them went viral this week, prompting an investigation. The anonymous teen posted the clip on Reddit Sunday, captioning his post, "Fairfax Police Department pointing their guns and threatening to kill me for recording their arrest last night." His video later surfaced on Twitter, where it has racked up 1 million views.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norco, CA
State
California State
Norco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Liquor Store#Robbery#Shotgun#Abc News#Ar 15s
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

California cops discover underground bunker powered by stolen electricity at homeless camp containing $100,000 of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition

Six people were arrested after an investigation into a commercial burglary incident led police to an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in California where they discovered $100,000 worth of stolen goods - including power tools, three shotguns and ammunition. Photos shared by San Jose police on social media this...
SAN JOSE, CA
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

174K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy