Mark Farrah Associates Analyzed Administrative Fees from Self-insured Businesses for Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans

Investigators from Yale University Target Managed Care (Access To Urological Care for Medicaid-insured Patients At Urology Practices Acquired By Private Equity Firms): Managed Care
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Managed Care. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “To characterize appointment access for Medicaid-insured patients seeking care at urology practices affiliated with private equity firms in light of the recent national trends in practice consolidation. We identified 214 urology offices affiliated with private equity firms that were geographically matched with 231 non-private equity affiliated urology offices.”
Colton Risk Management Consulting, LLC. Launches Insurance and Risk Management Service
WEST ISLIP, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES , August 5, 2022. and Outsourced Risk Management firm, has recently launched a risk management service that helps businesses find solutions to their insurance and risk management challenges. The company offers creative thinking and high-level strategy development to clients that it has provided to some of America’s largest and most profitable private equity firms. With the launch, it aims to help protect clients’ businesses from a multitude of risk factors including financial uncertainties, legal liabilities, technology issues, mismanagement of strategy, errors, accidents, natural disasters, and outsourcing risk management.
REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS.
The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with, and is qualified in its entirety by reference to, our unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes that appear elsewhere in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These discussions contain forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and that include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our strategies, future operations, future financial position, future revenues, projected costs, expectations regarding demand and acceptance for our financial products, growth opportunities and trends in the market in which we operate, prospects, and plans and objectives of management. The words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "projects," "predicts," "will," "would," "should," "could," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, events, and/or performance to differ materially from the plans, intentions, and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risks set forth in our filings with the.
HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS COMMERCIAL, PERSONAL AND MULTILINE INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF KT&D, INC. IN DELAWARE
CHICAGO , Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Wilmington, Delaware. ,. KT&D, Inc. provides multi-line insurance solutions, including medical malpractice, commercial and personal, and employee benefits...
Hwang Creates Resource For Insurance Rate Hike Opponents
HARTFORD — State Senator Tony Hwang has released a package of resources and links to help individuals who wish to offer commentary before the. , as an appointed panel reviews — in some cases — requests for double-digit health insurance rate increases as high as 24% next year. This year, there are 13 health insurance rate request filings made by nine health insurers.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Golden Tree Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of. ). The outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Golden Tree is a subsidiary of. Iris Financial Services Limited. (Iris Financial) and is owned ultimately...
Open Document and Data Platform Specialist Legado Acquires Consumer and B2B Bill Management Technology From WonderBill
EDINBURGH, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Open document and data platform specialist Legado has acquired the consumer and B2B bill management technology from WonderBill. Launched in 2016, London-based WonderBill allowed consumers to manage all their household bills and subscriptions. The company was backed by Shell Ventures, Shell’s corporate venture capital arm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005259/en/ Left to right are Anja Beisel, Josif Grace, and Alex Shiell of Legado at the company’s Edinburgh headquarters (by Stewart Attwood) (Photo: Business Wire)
Patent Issued for Machine structured plan description (USPTO 11393039): Collective Health Inc.
-- A patent by the inventors Chiv, Henning ( Castro Valley, CA , US), Gard ,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Administrators can offer and manage benefit plans that provide one or more benefits to plan participants. For example, a benefit plan can be a health plan that offers benefits that fully or partially cover the cost of certain medical services for plan participants. In some examples, an administrator can be a third party that administers a benefit plan on behalf of a sponsor, such as an employer that offers health plans to its employees via the administrator.
Fair Housing Rule, Consumer Protection in Sales of Insurance Rule; Technical Correction
CFR Part: "12 CFR Parts 338 and 343" RIN Number: "RIN 3064-AF84" (FDIC) is making technical corrections to two regulations to reflect a reorganization and change in the name of its former Consumer Response Center. The new name is the. National Center for Consumer and Depositor Assistance. (NCDA). The two...
Reports from Minnan Normal University Describe Recent Advances in Agricultural Insurance (Inhibition or Promotion?-The Effect of Agricultural Insurance on Agricultural Green Development): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- New research on agricultural insurance is the subject of a new report. According to news originating from Zhangzhou, People’s. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Based on China’s provincial panel data from 2007 to 2019, this article discusses the impact of agricultural insurance on agricultural green development, and discusses the issue of regional heterogeneity.”
MANAGEMENT ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL POSITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 ($ in Millions, Except Share Data)
This management analysis of financial position and results of operations pertains to the consolidated accounts of. ", "ORI", or "the Company"). The Company conducts its operations through a number of regulated insurance company subsidiaries organized into three major segments:. General Insurance. (property and liability insurance),. Title Insurance and Republic Financial...
DONEGAL GROUP INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
We recommend that you read the following information in conjunction with the historical financial information and the footnotes to that financial information we include in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We also recommend you read Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The statements contained in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to us on the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. It is important to note that our actual results could vary materially from those forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: the potential impact of the consummation of the proposed F&G spin-off transaction on relationships, including employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; our ability to successfully realize the anticipated benefits of the proposed spin-off transaction; the ability to satisfy any necessary conditions (including any applicable regulatory approvals) to consummate the spin-off transaction within the estimated timeframe or at all; changes in general economic, business and political and COVID-19 conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding, a weak.
Insurity Hosts Its Largest Analytics Summit in Company History, Gathering P&C Industry Leaders to Discuss the Latest Innovations in Data and Analytics
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, held its annual data and analytics user event, the Insurity Analytics Summit, on. July 18-20 in. Carlsbad, California. . The three-day event featured keynotes from. Kirstin Marr. , Head of Insurity Analytics, and. Michael Schrage.
Sen. Brown Continues Push on Private Equity Firms Involvement in Insurance Industry
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking. , Housing, and Urban Affairs, sent two letters asking for the continuing consideration of private equity's growing role in the insurance industry. In follow-up letters to. Steven Seitz. , Director of the...
WOLF HALDENSTEIN ADLER FREEMAN & HERZ LLP: ELEPHANT INSURANCE SERVICES, LLC DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT
a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of. detected an apparent cyberattack attack on its internal network (the "Data Breach"). An investigation revealed that between. March 26, 2022. and. April 01, 2022. , an unauthorized party gained access to. Elephant Insurance's.
Researchers at College of Economics and Management Publish New Study Findings on Risk Management (How Does Risk Management Improve Farmers’ Green Production Level? Organic Fertilizer as an Example): Risk Management
-- Fresh data on risk management are presented in a new report. According to news reporting originating from the. by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “With increases in the frequency of various natural and social risks, effectively coping with uncertainty is necessary for the sustainable development of individuals and the society, particularly smallholder farmers with vulnerable livelihoods.”
Gaspar Insurance Services Launches MyAccess Customer Portal and Mobile App
Full-service insurance agency provides its customers with the ability to manage their policies anytime, anywhere. /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the fastest-growing insurance agencies in. California. ,. officially launches today the Gaspar MyAccess customer portal and mobile app. The Gaspar MyAccess allows customers to easily manage their insurance policies 24 hours...
healthinsurance.org: Passage of Inflation Reduction Act helps ensure affordable health coverage for 13 million Americans
Minneapolis, MN , Aug. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthinsurance.org released this statement today following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the. . The IRA extends the American Rescue Plan’s health insurance subsidy enhancements through 2025, preventing them from expiring at the end of this year. The measure will be considered next by the.
You’re already paying too much
Oyster Bay Record Pilot (NY) Health insurance providers seek an average rate increase of nearly 19 percent next year for individuals, and more than 16 percent for small group plans, according to published reports. The chutzpah of this request is breathtaking. Health insurance providers have earned record profits throughout the...
