Scranton, PA

Garage fire in Scranton under investigation

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire that broke out in a Scranton garage Wednesday is currently under investigation for the cause.

According to the Scranton Fire department, the call came in before 2:00 p.m. in the 130 block of Chesterfield Lane.

Seven families displaced after apartment fire

Crews say the fire occurred in an ARC group home but at the time of the fire, the manager was the only one there.

Scranton fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly and they contained the flames to one wall of the garage.

No injuries were sustained and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

