Pevely Police allegedly catch juvenile breaking into car
Pevely Police arrested a juvenile they found inside a car he reportedly was rummaging through after breaking into it. Nothing appeared stolen from the vehicle, Chief Mark Glenn reported. He said the incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. July 27 in the 100 block of Main Street. “Officers responded to...
Man arrested in Eureka for alleged drug possession
Eureka Police arrested a 54-year-old Jefferson City man after a substance believed to be methamphetamine reportedly was found in rooms he was renting at the America’s Best Inn, 1725 W. Fifth St. The man was arrested after he allegedly had an encounter with a prostitute at the motel and then called police because his pickup was stolen from the parking lot, police reported.
SUV stolen from outside Eureka apartment complex
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of an SUV from outside the Legends Terrace Apartment complex on Hogan Circle. The victim said he had the SUV keys, but he may have left the doors unlocked, police reported. A 27-year-old Eureka man said he had parked his 2003 Dodge Durango in...
St. Louis man hurt in crash at Hwy. 141 and Schneider Drive
A St. Louis man sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Saturday afternoon, Aug. 6, on Hwy. 141 at Schneider Drive in the Springdale area between Fenton and Arnold. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Timothy Moreno, 39, of Imperial was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado north...
Festus woman hurt in accident at Hwys. 67, CC
A Festus woman was hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday evening, Aug. 8, on Hwy. 67 at Hwy. CC south of Festus. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Darren Lawson, 30, of Festus was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 south on Hwy. 67 at 6:45 p.m. when he stopped for a red light in the left-turn lane at Hwy. CC. A southbound 2013 Kia Optima driven by Kathleen Arman, 50, of Festus was making a left turn onto Hwy. CC when she veered to the left and the front left of the Kia struck the right read of the Dodge.
Eureka Police arrest driver with nearly four times legal blood-alcohol level
A 44-year-old O’Fallon man was arrested in Eureka for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he reportedly was seen weaving between lanes on westbound I-44. He allegedly registered nearly four times the legal blood-alcohol level, Eureka Police reported. An officer was flagged down by a driver at about 10:50...
Imperial man hurt breaking into Festus church to talk to God
A man cut himself badly while reportedly breaking a glass window to get inside the Second Baptist Church in Festus and lost a lot of blood before emergency personnel arrived and transported him to an area hospital. The man allegedly said he broke into the church because he wanted to talk to God, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
Sheriff’s Office trains for active shooter
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent two and a half weeks this summer at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill training for the worst – an active shooter. First the deputies spent time in a classroom learning about how to work as a team, clear hallways and make safe entrances into school rooms. Then they divided into two-person and four-person teams and practiced what they learned, with instructors asking them to respond to different active-shooter scenarios.
De Soto men hurt in crash in St. Louis County
Two De Soto men were injured Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, in a three-vehicle accident on I-55 in south St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:05 p.m., Abraham J. Adams, 38, of Arnold was driving a 2002 Ford Escape north on the interstate at Butler Hill Road when the left side of the SUV was struck by the right side of another northbound vehicle while that driver was changing lanes. The patrol did not have information about the other vehicle or driver because that person drove away from the scene, the report said.
New R-1 super to introduce herself at Aug. 9 event
Anyone who wants to meet the new Northwest R-1 School District Superintendent, Jennifer Hecktor, will have the opportunity on Tuesday, Aug. 9. She will be at a meet-and-greet event from 5:30-7 p.m. in the gym at High Ridge Elementary School, 2901 High Ridge Blvd. “I’m looking forward to providing parents...
Life Story: Jason Cain Ervin, 44, of Arnold
Family, friends and co-workers say Jason Ervin was a larger-than-life man with a deep devotion to God and his family. “Jason didn’t have a career; he had a calling,” said Kenny Qualls, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Arnold. “He was such a loving, fun individual.”
OUTDOORS: Additional firearms hunting days and more bonus antlerless-only p
Additional firearms hunting days and more bonus antlerless-only permits are among the suggestions the state Department of Conservation is considering for increasing deer harvest, beginning in counties like Jefferson where chronic wasting disease has been detected. The suggested changes include increasing the number of antlerless deer permits available during the...
Bonnie Lou Michael, 75, Hillsboro
Bonnie Lou Michael, 75, of Hillsboro died July 28, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Michael worked at Brown Shoe Co. for more than 25 years and then became a licensed LPN, retiring after 20 years as a nurse. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Born Feb. 9, 1947, in Belgrade, she was the daughter of the late Clara E. (Eaves) and Leslie Lee Henson.
West Side Senior Expo makes big return after two years off
An enthusiastic crowd of more than 400 turned out for the West Side Senior Expo on July 27 at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill. The event was back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. “We lucked out with the weather; it was the one nice day in...
Families need to register school children for free or reduced-price meals
Jefferson County students no longer will receive free school meals, so school district officials are urging local families with school-aged children to complete applications for free and reduced-cost meals for the 2022-2023 school year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture no longer is funding free school breakfasts and lunches after providing...
Driving for success: Eureka junior takes rare break after summer season
Bailey Boulay visited the Lake of the Ozarks last week with a few friends. It was a welcome break for the Eureka High basketball standout who played in three national tournaments this summer for the Napheesa Collier Elite team. Collier is a forward for the Minnesota Lynx of the Women’s National Basketball Association and sponsors the team that features some of the most talented prep players in the St. Louis area. Her connection to St. Louis is through her husband, Alex Bazell, an NBA/WNBA skills coach who graduated from St. Charles West.
