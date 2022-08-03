PHOTOS: Bikur Cholim of Lakewood Volunteers Pack Hundreds of Shabbos Boxes for Hospital Patients

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Rav Uri Mandlebaum Z”L, the longtime Menahel of the Philly Yeshivah. Rav Uri Z”L served as the Menahel for several decades before retiring due to an illness. He was 88. The Niftar leaves behind a large family, many of...

