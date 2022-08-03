ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orcutt, CA

Small vegetation fire sparks in same vicinity as earlier Orcutt homeless encampment fire

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ra5IP_0h3aBIJx00

ORCUTT, Calif. – A nearly half-acre vegetation fire near Orcutt sparked late Wednesday morning in the same vicinity as a previous homeless encampment fire reported early Wednesday morning , according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The second fire was reported just after 11:45 a.m. along Hummel Drive and Union Valley Parkway near Orcutt, according to Capt. Scott Safechuck.

The flames were still surrounded by the previous dozer lines from fire crews' response to the early morning homeless encampment fire, Safechuck said, adding that he was confident that that would help the flames from spreading further. The fire burned in pampas grass and willow.

The fire grew to about a half of an acre as of 12:40 p.m. when forward progress was stopped, Safechuck said. Crews remain on-scene for mop-up.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The first fire was reported in the same area just before 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

The post Small vegetation fire sparks in same vicinity as earlier Orcutt homeless encampment fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Two Injured in El Sueno Traffic Collision

Two people susained serious injuries when their vehicle collided off Highway 101 at the El Sueno exit early Sunday morning. At 3:09 a.m., Santa Barbara County fire crews responded to the northbound lanes and found a vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a tree. Moderate extrication was required...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Deputies Pursue Wanted Suspect in Lompoc

Sheriff's Deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit of a wanted suspect through Orcutt and Lompoc Saturday evening. Before 7:00 p.m., Scanner Andrew reported a vehicle pursuit of a Toyota Prius began in Orcutt heading towards Vandenberg Village reaching speeds of 100 mph. Around 8:00 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's...
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orcutt, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Orcutt, CA
Crime & Safety
Santa Barbara County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Ment Media

Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from Orcutt

SBSO Deputies establishing a perimeter around the suspects last known locationBen Parliament / Ment Media. A Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy on patrol in Orcutt saw a vehicle driving unsafe and tried to pull it over, the vehicle immediately fled and headed southbound on Highway 135 towards Lompoc.
ORCUTT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel 3-12

Police investigate Home Depot armed robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Home Depot in Atascadero on Saturday afternoon – the man is described to be about 5"9 and was last seen driving off in a dark green older model Honda Civic. The post Police investigate Home Depot armed robbery appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man sets mental health facility in Lompoc on fire with people inside

A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel 3-12

El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - If you’re headed to the restaurants along Cabrillo Boulevard, you'll likely end up standing in line. "Totally packed ... everyone is in a good mood ... we’re so happy to be together again and to be in front of our Pacific Ocean on this special day," said owner Alison Harley of The post El Desfile Historico: Businesses thrilled to see the Fiesta parade at the Santa Barbara waterfront this year appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy