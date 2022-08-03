Read on www.ellsworthamerican.com
Belfast Police arrest four on drug, warrant charges
BELFAST — On August 4, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Belfast Police Department received a 911 call of a suspicious person in the woods near Park Hill Road and Route 3 (Belmont Ave). When Officers arrived, they observed a female acting peculiar in the roadway who appeared to be under the influence of some sort of narcotics and that she had a needle in her hand, according to a news release from the Belfast PD.
Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.
Four women arrested after Belfast drug investigation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Four women were arrested in Belfast Thursday after a drug investigation. The Belfast Police Department says officers responded to a woman acting suspicious in the woods near Route 3, who told them she’d purchased drugs from a nearby house. The Belfast Police Department, Waldo County...
Four transported to hospital following motor vehicle crash near Owls Head Lighthouse
OWLS HEAD — There have been fires along Lighthouse Road, according to one neighbor. People have been apprehended in the park while trying to hide from law enforcement. But, until now, nothing has been quite like this. Four people were transported to Pen Bay Medical Center, Sunday morning, Aug....
2 Belfast men arrested following string of burglaries
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -Anthony Knight, 56, and Robert Larrabee, 44, are charged with theft. Authorities say over the last two days they searched a house on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. We’re told in that search they found around $200,000 in stolen property. Officials say the recovered items include,...
Drugs seized during bail check
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A bail check on a local man led police to seize $12,000 worth of drugs and over $2,000 cash in suspected drug proceeds on July 27, Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall said. Mount Desert Police officers Franklin Burke and Jarrod Hardy arrested Andrew Kuti-Hellmer, 34,...
New information on Winterport stabbing
WINTERPORT- There is new information about the stabbing that happened in Winterport . It happened at 215 Main Street on July 28.. According to Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss, both people involved are 16 years old. The victim was initially taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical...
Update: Girl who escaped police custody in Bangor found
BANGOR, Maine — Update (2:35 p.m.):. The Bangor Police Department announced the girl was found by detectives on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are looking for a girl who escaped police custody in Bangor on Tuesday evening, police say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated the minor escaped...
Victim & Passenger Identified in Tuesday Night Fatal Crash in Winslow
According to WABI TV 5, the driver and passenger in Tuesday's fatal crash in Winslow have been identified. WABI reports that the driver, 44-year-old Eric Drown, was driving the 2012 Jeep when he lost control and hit a utility pole. Drown died at the scene. Drown's passengers, a 13-year-old and...
Two injured in four-vehicle crash that closed Route 17 in Jefferson Aug. 3
JEFFERSON – Washington Fire Department, Union Ambulance, and Waldoboro EMS were a few of the agencies that assisted in a four-vehicle crash on Route 17, in Jefferson, Wednesday evening. Route 17 was closed to traffic from approximately 6:15 p.m. until 10 p.m. According to Lt. Brendan Kane, of the...
WINSLOW, MAINE: One Person Killed, Another Injured in Tuesday Evening Crash
Summertime in Maine means warmer weather, more things for people to do and more vehicles on the state's roadways than at any other point of the entire year. Sadly, at least most years, that also means more fatal traffic crashes. According to WGME 13, there was another fatal crash that...
Police find missing Livermore Falls teen
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls previously reported missing was found Monday night, police say. At approximately 8 p.m. Monday evening, the girl was found safe 1 mile from her home, according to a news release from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle dies
BANGOR– A pedestrian hit by a car in Hudson last week has died from his injuries. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says David York,65, was struck on route 221 in Hudson just after 4:30 pm on July 27. He was taken by life flight to Northern Light Eastern...
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
Three people facing drug trafficking charges after a bust in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust at a residence in Augusta. 43-year-old Lisa Chapman of Augusta is charged with with aggravated trafficking and theft by receiving stolen property among other charges. 32-year-old Aaron Dawson of New York and 42-year-old Shawn Lord of...
Maine contractor pleads guilty to theft by deception
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A contractor charged with scamming people out of more than $100,000 through his home repair business pleaded guilty. Tony Glidden, who was arrested in 2021 and charged with theft by deception, was scheduled for a bail revocation hearing in Augusta. Instead, he pleaded guilty to all charges...
Two year drug investigation ends with pair of Massachusetts men arrested
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two Massachusetts men are facing drug charges after a two year investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies. Lawrence Camillo and Joel Peralta, both 26, both from Lowell, Massachusetts have been arrested. The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Bangor Maine Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
It Must be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
