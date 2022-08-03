ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BBC

Three dead after lightning strike near White House

An elderly couple from Wisconsin are among three dead after they were struck by lightning near the White House in Washington DC, police say. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, were visiting the US capital to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary, their niece said. On Friday, an unnamed 29-year-old...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Taiwan tensions: China halts co-operation with US on key issues

China is halting co-operation with the US in several key areas including climate change, military talks and efforts to combat international crime. The new measures follow a trip to Taiwan by a US congressional delegation led by senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi. China, which also announced it was sanctioning Ms Pelosi...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

Pentagon denies plea to help with migrant buses to Washington

The Pentagon has rejected a request from Washington DC's mayor for help in dealing with thousands of undocumented migrants who have been transported to the city from border states. Arizona and Texas say the buses are being routed to the US capital and New York City to spread out the...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayman Al Zawahiri
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Osama Bin Laden
The Associated Press

Bangladesh seeks China help to repatriate Rohingya refugees

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh on Sunday sought cooperation from China to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar during a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who promised better trade ties, investment and support for infrastructure development in the South Asian nations. China had used its influence in Myanmar to broker a November 2017 agreement to repatriate about 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar in August that year. Despite attempts to send them back, the refugees refused, fearing danger in Myanmar, which was exacerbated by the military takeover last year. Yi arrived in Dhaka on Saturday evening and met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen. They discussed bilateral and global issues before his departure on Sunday morning, said Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh’s junior minister for foreign affairs. Bangladesh has strong relations with China, which is a major trade partner mostly for raw materials. But maintaining close ties with Beijing is challenging for Bangladesh, which also balances diplomatic and trade relationship with both India and the United States, China’s main rivals.
WORLD
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted

The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
U.K.
BBC

Island trip lays bare US-China tussle in the Pacific

They are hundreds of miles from the nearest continent - an archipelago of over 900 islands home to a population smaller than that of the single US city of Seattle - but a tiny nation in the South Pacific has become a new front in the battle for supremacy with China.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nairobi#Bbc News#Americans#Al Qaeda#American Airlines#World Trade Center
BBC

Biden tests negative for Covid after 'rebound' case - doctor

US President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 days after getting a second bout of the virus, his doctor says. Mr Biden, 79, first tested positive for the virus more than two weeks ago. He had been in isolation for a second time after getting what White House doctor...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy