Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
BBC
Three dead after lightning strike near White House
An elderly couple from Wisconsin are among three dead after they were struck by lightning near the White House in Washington DC, police say. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, were visiting the US capital to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary, their niece said. On Friday, an unnamed 29-year-old...
BBC
Taiwan: US hits out at 'irresponsible' China amid attack rehearsal claims
The United States has accused Beijing of "provocative" and "irresponsible" actions after Taiwan said China rehearsed an attack on the island. Taiwan said it responded to the Chinese drills, now in their fourth day, by deploying aircraft and ships on Sunday. The heightened tensions follow a trip to Taiwan by...
BBC
Taiwan tensions: China halts co-operation with US on key issues
China is halting co-operation with the US in several key areas including climate change, military talks and efforts to combat international crime. The new measures follow a trip to Taiwan by a US congressional delegation led by senior Democrat Nancy Pelosi. China, which also announced it was sanctioning Ms Pelosi...
BBC
Pentagon denies plea to help with migrant buses to Washington
The Pentagon has rejected a request from Washington DC's mayor for help in dealing with thousands of undocumented migrants who have been transported to the city from border states. Arizona and Texas say the buses are being routed to the US capital and New York City to spread out the...
Bangladesh seeks China help to repatriate Rohingya refugees
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh on Sunday sought cooperation from China to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar during a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who promised better trade ties, investment and support for infrastructure development in the South Asian nations. China had used its influence in Myanmar to broker a November 2017 agreement to repatriate about 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar in August that year. Despite attempts to send them back, the refugees refused, fearing danger in Myanmar, which was exacerbated by the military takeover last year. Yi arrived in Dhaka on Saturday evening and met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen. They discussed bilateral and global issues before his departure on Sunday morning, said Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh’s junior minister for foreign affairs. Bangladesh has strong relations with China, which is a major trade partner mostly for raw materials. But maintaining close ties with Beijing is challenging for Bangladesh, which also balances diplomatic and trade relationship with both India and the United States, China’s main rivals.
U.N. chief Guterres: Risk of nuclear confrontation is back after decades
TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the risk of nuclear confrontation had returned after decades, calling on nuclear states to commit to no first use of the weapons.
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
U.K.・
BBC
Island trip lays bare US-China tussle in the Pacific
They are hundreds of miles from the nearest continent - an archipelago of over 900 islands home to a population smaller than that of the single US city of Seattle - but a tiny nation in the South Pacific has become a new front in the battle for supremacy with China.
BBC
Biden tests negative for Covid after 'rebound' case - doctor
US President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 days after getting a second bout of the virus, his doctor says. Mr Biden, 79, first tested positive for the virus more than two weeks ago. He had been in isolation for a second time after getting what White House doctor...
