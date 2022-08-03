Read on profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson case has damaged the relationship between the NFL, NFLPA
In the aftermath of the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement, thing were as good as they’ve been in years between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. All good things, however, come to an end. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Deshaun Watson case has driven a...
NBC Sports
In the Deshaun Watson appeal, will Peter Harvey give the NFL anything other than what the NFL wants?
Commissioner Roger Goodell has decided not to personally handle the appeal of the Deshaun Watson suspension, even though the Commissioner had the power to do so under the Personal Conduct Policy. He has instead delegated the matter to former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey. There’s no specific deadline for...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady excused from Friday practice
When the Buccaneers began their Friday morning practice, reporters on the beat noticed something a little unusual. Quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t on the field. But there is apparently no need to be alarmed. According to multiple reporters, Brady has been excused from the session to attend to a personal matter.
NBC Sports
Bears signing Davontae Harris
The Bears are adding some depth to their secondary. Chicago is signing cornerback Davontae Harris, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Harris was most recently with the Chargers, playing five games for Los Angeles in 2021. He was on the field for 73 defensive snaps and 69 special teams snaps.
NBC Sports
Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas' cause of death revealed
Demaryius Thomas’ cause of death has been revealed just under eight months after his tragic passing. The former NFL star wide receiver died of complications related to a seizure disorder, according to an autopsy report from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The report was obtained by 9NEWS and The Denver Post.
NBC Sports
Trey Lance: Everything has definitely slowed down for me
49ers quarterback Trey Lance looked overwhelmed at times when he got a chance to get on the field during his rookie season, but that didn’t stop the team from moving forward with plans to install him as their starter this season. Lance remains on track to run the offense...
NBC Sports
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 0 Braden Lenzy, fifth-year receiver, one of few healthy WRs
Listed measurements: 5-foot-11 ⅜, 182 pounds. 2022-23 year, eligibility: A fifth-year veteran, Lenzy has two seasons of eligibility remaining. In other words, he could conceivably return to Notre Dame for the 2023 season, as unlikely as that seems. Depth Chart: For the number of criticisms that can be levied...
NBC Sports
Kareem Hunt returns to team drills at Browns camp
Browns running back Kareem Hunt‘s “hold in” appears to be over. Hunt was not participating in team drills during recent Browns practices at training camp, but multiple reporters at Sunday’s session send word that Hunt has been on the field for 11-on-11 work. Hunt was staying off the field because he wants a new contract before playing out the final year of his current deal.
NBC Sports
Report: N’Keal Harry has a high-ankle sprain
Bears receiver N'Keal Harry left Saturday’s practice with an ankle injury initially described as “severe.” Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team’s medical staff has diagnosed Harry with a high-ankle sprain. Harry will see a specialist to learn the prognosis, but it appears he...
NBC Sports
Sermon ready to be 'explosive' after workouts with Vikings' Cook
SANTA CLARA -- After a disappointing rookie season, Trey Sermon is ready to take the field with a new focus. There were high expectations for the third-round pick in his rookie season, but Sermon only appeared in nine games in 2021 — two as a starter. In the Ohio State product’s 107 offensive snaps, Sermon recorded 41 carries for 167 yards and one touchdown.
Yellow Jackets hope to get over the 3-win mark for first time since 2018
Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins enters his fourth season leading the Yellow Jackets and has yet to win more than three games since arriving in 2019.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera: Tre Walker is retiring
For the second time in the last couple of weeks, the Commanders have a player who’s elected to retire. Head coach Ron Rivera said in his Friday press conference that rookie linebacker Tre Walker has elected to hang up his cleats. “Tre Walker, one of our rookie linebackers, decided...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. remains available; when will he sign a new deal?
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be a free agent, two weeks into training camp. How much longer will he be on the market?. In addition to the question of where he signs, there’s an issue as to when. The folks at NFL Network recently addressed that issue.
NBC Sports
Bengals expect Drew Sample to miss a couple weeks with knee injury
The Bengals will be down a tight end for the next stretch of training camp. Drew Sample was carted off the field during Thursday’s practice after hurting his knee, but he avoided a major injury. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Sample is expected to miss weeks rather than months as a result of the injury.
NBC Sports
Willie Snead working out with 49ers
The 49ers may be adding some depth to their receiving corps. According to multiple reports, the club is working out Willie Snead on Friday. Snead also reportedly had a tryout with the Cardinals this week. The veteran receiver spent time with the Raiders and Panthers last season. He caught three...
NBC Sports
Vernon Hargreaves among five players who worked out for Bears
The Bears worked out five players Thursday, including former first-round draft selection Vernon Hargreaves. The Buccaneers used the 11th overall choice on Hargreaves in 2016, and he started every game as a rookie. Injuries limited him to 10 games over the next two seasons. He played nine games for Tampa...
NBC Sports
Eagles place tight end on IR; open roster spot
The Eagles on Friday afternoon made a roster move, placing tight end Jaeden Graham on Injured Reserve, ending his season. The Eagles signed the 26-year-old on July 26, just before the start of camp. With this move, the Eagles have 90 players, but have one spot open because of the...
NBC Sports
NFLPA floats notion of Deshaun Watson playing Week One, but it remains highly unlikely
As the NFL’s appeal, to the NFL, of the six-game suspension imposed on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson heads toward an “expedited” (by rule) resolution, the NFL Players Association seems to be trying to create any leverage that it can for a settlement. This effort includes floating the notion to some in the media that Watson could actually play in Week One against the Panthers, if/when a federal lawsuit is filed — and if/when a federal judge finds that Watson should be permitted to play while the litigation proceeds.
NBC Sports
Eagles 53-man roster projection after couple rounds of training camp practices
The Eagles have made it through their first two rounds of training camp practices. So it’s time for another 53-man roster prediction. And a few things have changed since the pre-camp version. This year, NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 85 players by Aug. 16, 80 players by...
NBC Sports
Sam Mills’ wife: There can no better place for him to rest than the Hall of Fame
Sam Mills, who died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 45, was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. His widow, Melanie Mills, presented him. “There can be no better place for him to rest than in the Hall of Fame,” Melanie Mills said.
