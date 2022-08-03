ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VinFast buys land at site of future $4B plant in Chatham County for $44M

By Jason Parker
The anticipated September groundbreaking for VinFast’s manufacturing facility in Moncure appears on track after the new Vietnamese electric vehicle producer completed the acquisition of the land for its new production plant Tuesday. According to the land deed, VinFast purchased 1,765 acres on the Triangle Innovation Point Site, located on...
