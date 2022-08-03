VinFast buys land at site of future $4B plant in Chatham County for $44M

Read on wraltechwire.com
VinFast Secures Land at TIP Site for Chatham Manufacturing Facility
The anticipated September groundbreaking for VinFast’s manufacturing facility in Moncure appears on track after the new Vietnamese electric vehicle producer completed the acquisition of the land for its new production plant Tuesday. According to the land deed, VinFast purchased 1,765 acres on the Triangle Innovation Point Site, located on...
Cumberland board takes steps to address water contamination
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon on Aug. 1 asked the county Board of Commissioners to consider creating two new water and sewer districts to combat contamination of private wells due to GenX and other forever PFAS chemicals in portions of the county. She said creating distinct water and sewer districts...
Residents in Raleigh express concerns about a new city policy for housing re-development
A new City of Raleigh policy is causing concerns in two Raleigh neighborhoods.
Triangle real estate market is slowing but agents warn it may just be seasonal
RALEIGH – For anyone wondering what’s going to happen in the Triangle real estate market the rest of the year, the latest available data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service could suggest a slowing market, at least in terms of price appreciation. But multiple real estate agents told WRAL...
More warehouses in Orange County? Here’s what we know about ‘Project Skywalker.’
The proposed project is one of 5 pending or under construction developments near Mebane.
Some restaurants in Raleigh fully staffed despite covid surges and summer vacations
Some Raleigh restaurants are bucking the national trend as other places continue to struggle with staffing.
Raleigh apartment vacancy climbing, but so are prices
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It seems like everywhere you look in Raleigh new apartments are being built, but that doesn’t mean it was easy for Stephen Buchenberger to find the one he started renting last month. “It was tougher in the aspect of something within budget, I would’ve...
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon announces plans to retire
Cumberland County Manager Amy Cannon plans to retire effective Dec. 1, according to a news release from the county. Cannon informed the Board of Commissioners of her decision on Monday, the release said. Cannon has 32 years of service with Cumberland County and has been county manager since 2014. “It...
Think homeownership is out of reach? This Raleigh program may blow your mind
The City of Raleigh is trying to make housing more affordable for residents and holding an Open House this weekend to let people know about options on the table.
Captains Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
Raleigh-headquartered Vontier Corporation to buy New Zealand firm for $80M
RALEIGH – The Raleigh-headquartered Vontier Corporation announced on Thursday that it has signed an agreement to buy retailing and payment solutions provider Invenco for at least $80 million during the company’s quarterly earnings report. In February 2020, the publicly-traded company (NYSE: VNT) announced it would spin off from...
President and CEO Jay Barnes announces retirement from North Carolina Aquarium Society
RALEIGH — Following a 42-year career with the N.C. Aquariums, including 20 years as director of the N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores and the past four as president and CEO of the N.C. Aquarium Society, Jay Barnes has announced his plan to retire early next year. N.C. Department...
Free health clinic in Raleigh offers a chance for people to catch up on medical care
Patients do not need to be insured to get medical care at the event on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Durham community center damaged, vandalized for 2nd time in a week
Durham, N.C. — Aalayah Sanders with Durham Housing Authority was devastated to find out vandals got into the TA Grady Recreation Center for a second time. "To know the very next day that we were hit yet again and this time, computer monitors were found in the Burton Park area," said Sanders.
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map — but Wake remains yellow
A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO Bond
Fayetteville City Council will hold a public hearing session over the proposed GO Bond in the upcoming regular session. The bond package would address public safety, infrastructure and affordable housing in the city. The maximum value of the bond would be $97 million.
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
First tenant set to move into new Raleigh Iron Works development
More than 200 apartment units are going up. There are plans for a pedestrian promenade, restaurants, and office space as part of Raleigh Iron Works.
Is this Triangle company a patent troll?
Open Source: A weekly tech newsletter from The News & Observer
Billboard in Wake County offers up to $10k for teachers to work in Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Virginia may be trying to take some teachers out of North Carolina, and they’re offering some big incentives. A billboard on I-440 in Raleigh offers up to $10,000 for any teachers who go to work in Richmond Public Schools in Virginia. “The billboard is...
