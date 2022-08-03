2 teens charged in shooting death of 16-year-old found in vehicle in east Harris Co., sheriff says

Two teens have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old who was found inside a vehicle in east Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

While the names of the suspects were not released, Gonzalez said they are 16 and 15 years old.

The victim was found dead Monday when deputies were responding to the 14600 block of Force Street for a suspicious vehicle. The teen was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that the victim was shot and killed after visiting a friend. It's believed the two suspects knew the victim and had issues in the past, according to Gonzalez.

The name of the victim is unknown.