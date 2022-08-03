ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Push to put recreational marijuana in Arkansas on November ballot hits roadblock

By Bill Smith, Alex Kienlen
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ayqK_0h3a78T300

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A decision Wednesday by Arkansas election officials has put a halt on plans to put a bill allowing the recreational use of marijuana on the November ballot.

The group Responsible Growth Arkansas submitted petition signatures in July to the Arkansas Secretary of State for a constitutional amendment to allow marijuana use in the state outside the current medical-only restrictions.

The State Board of Election Commissioners ruled Wednesday that the ballot title language did not include a limit on THC proportion, which commissioners argued would be confusing to voters.

Secretary of State John Thurston said last week that the petition had garnered the required number of signatures to move forward and sent the official signature count on Tuesday.

Arkansas officials OK signatures for marijuana initiative

The next step of the amendment approval process was the ballot item being reviewed by the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners, which rejected the plan Wednesday.

Arkansas averaged $22.37M of medical marijuana per month for fiscal year

The denial by the board does not mean that the amendment will not be on the ballot. Supporters of the measure can file a lawsuit, which would be directly heard by the state Supreme Court.

Steve Lancaster, RGA’s legal counsel, said the group is already working on a lawsuit.

“There’s always a challenge,” Lancaster. “It’s always going to get before the Arkansas Supreme Court. They’re going to decide this, so it’s not a surprise.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 2

Related
William Davis

Lawsuit Filed to Put Cannabis Legalization Proposal on Ballot After State Board’s Rejection

A recreational marijuana initiative's advocates have petitioned the Arkansas Supreme Court to urge Election Officials to place their proposal on the ballot in November. Activists in Arkansas launched a lawsuit against the state's highest court on Thursday in an effort to get their proposed legalization measure on the ballot. A day after the state Board of Election Commissioners determined that the ballot title and popular name of the proposal are deceptive, legal action was taken.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Epperson
swark.today

Chris Jones Statement on Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative

LITTLE ROCK – Gubernatorial nominee Chris Jones issued the below statement today in support of the Arkansas Marijuana Legalization Initiative which is set to appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot. Jones himself is on the November 8 election ballot, running for governor against Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump’s former spokesperson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Election State#Medical Marijuana#Thc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy