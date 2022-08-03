Manhattan’s Getting a “WeWork For the .01 Percent”

Considering that Into the Woods is only her second Broadway show (and the first that she hasn’t written), Sara Bareilles seems remarkably assured—at home—frolicking her way through this fractured fairy tale from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, currently holding forth through Oct. 16 at the St. James Theater. Most of the local critical giants fell hard for it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO